- (PLX AI) - Ecolab Q1 EPS USD 0.60.
- • Q1 sales USD 3,266.7 million vs. estimate USD 3,200 million
- • Q1 adjusted EPS USD 0.82 vs. estimate USD 0.82
- • Adjusted diluted EPS includes $0.06 per share of Purolite amortization
- • The earnings increase reflects accelerating pricing and strong volume growth which overcame substantial incremental increases in delivered product costs following the start of the war in Ukraine and further headwinds from unfavorable currency translation, the company said
- • CEO says pricing actions will result in accelerating earnings growth through the second half and deliver low-teens growth in adjusted diluted earnings per share for the full year 2022
ECOLAB-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de