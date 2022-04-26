Renowned next-generation technology and services provider to enhance product portfolio by integrating core payments products and developing bespoke software builds

Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA), a global provider of digital transformation and agile development, today announced joining Stripe's new Partner Ecosystem as a key strategic partner. Together they will help businesses diversify their revenue, expand into new global markets and increase cross-border commerce through customised payment service solutions. Endava's payments expertise allows for quick integration of Stripe's products for merchant use.

Petru Metzger, Head of Global Payments Delivery, commented on the partnership, "Merchant complexity continues to increase as they grow, diversify, and expand into new territories. Global merchants need to support a vast array of local payment methods, ISV's require seamless onboarding solutions and marketplaces are looking to solve regulatory and payout challenges. This partnership will enable Endava's payments technology teams to navigate merchants through these intricacies and help them build solutions using Stripe's ecosystem."

The Stripe Partner Ecosystem allows merchants to grow their business by connecting them with over 800 partners to facilitate new offerings, experiment with new business models and monetise payments transactions. By keeping pace with the escalating adoption of SaaS tools and commerce platforms, merchants are able to reach new customers and increase conversions with a frictionless customer experience.

"The launch of the Stripe Partner Ecosystem coincides with more businesses looking beyond their organization to navigate the internet economy, and Stripe making it easier to find the right partner for their needs," said Dorothy Copeland, Vice President of Global Partnerships and Alliances at Stripe. "By partnering with Endava and introducing a comprehensive set of partner resources, companies around the world will be able to accelerate their move to online commerce more easily."

About Endava

Endava is reimagining the relationship between people and technology. By leveraging next-generation technologies, our agile, multi-disciplinary teams provide a combination of product technology strategies, intelligent experiences, and world-class engineering to help clients become digital, experience-driven businesses by assisting them in their journey from idea generation to development and deployment of products, platforms, and solutions. Endava collaborates with its clients, seamlessly integrating with their teams, catalysing ideation, and delivering robust solutions. Endava has clients in Payments and Financial Services, TMT, Consumer Products, Retail, Mobility, and Healthcare. As of December 31, 2021, 10,391 Endavans served clients from locations in Australia, North America, Singapore, and Western Europe and delivery centres in Bosnia Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Moldova, Poland, North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay, and Venezuela.

About Stripe

Stripe is a financial infrastructure platform for businesses. Millions of companies-from the world's largest enterprises to the most ambitious startups-use Stripe to accept payments, grow their revenue, and accelerate new business opportunities. Headquartered in San Francisco and Dublin, the company aims to increase the GDP of the internet.

