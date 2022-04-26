Sturgis Bancorp, Inc.: Sturgis Bancorp Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2022

STURGIS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2022 / Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:STBI) today announced net income of $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Key Highlights:

Net income for the first quarter of 2022 was $1,205,000. The decline from 2021 was primarily due to extraordinary items realized in first quarter 2021. In 2021, the Bank had a gain on the termination of an interest rate swap, extraordinarily high mortgage banking revenue, and accreted fee income from Paycheck Protection Program loans. Net interest income for the first quarter of 2022 increased by $966,000.

Credit quality is very strong, with 99.97% of loans performing according to loan agreements. Allowance for loan losses was 1.21% of loans on March 31, 2022, compared to 1.28% on December 31, 2021.

The Bank maintained strong capital ratios, exceeding "well-capitalized" requirements, with Tier 1 leverage capital at 8.42%.

Sales of $21.4 million residential mortgages generated $638,000 of noninterest income in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $1.1 million on $51.6 million of sales the first quarter of 2021.

Total assets increased 8.2% during the first quarter of 2022, to $804.3 million.

Net loans increased 6.8% to $579.2 million, including $18.2 million increase in residential mortgages and $14.1 million in commercial real estate loans.

Total non-brokered deposits increased 17.4% to $632.7 million on March 31, 2022, compared to $574.2 million on December 31, 2021.

Eric L. Eishen, President and CEO, stated, "Core business for the Bank has expanded significantly in the first quarter. Both loan and deposit growth have been at historic levels. This is primarily the result of our expansion into the Berrien County area and the success of our Western Market team, a team consisting of well-seasoned bankers and strong community boards. This has allowed the Bank to attract customers served by our staff for many years. While higher rates and low housing inventory have reduced mortgage banking revenue, the net interest income component of earnings continues to expand. Other components of fee revenue also continue to increase. The Bank has grown other sources of fee revenue over the past decade to help mitigate the volatility of the mortgage banking revenue. This fee revenue includes Investment Advisory Services, Title Insurance Services and a complete line of Commercial, Home and Auto Insurance. These allow the Bank to leverage existing customer relationships and more effectively serve our customer base. Credit quality is at an all-time high and the overall franchise value of the Bank is expanding."

Three months ended March 31, 2022 vs. three months ended March 31, 2021 - Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $1,205,000, or $0.57 per share, compared to net income of $1,363,000, or $0.64 per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The tax equivalent net interest margin increased to 2.89% in the first three months of 2022 from 2.78% in the first three months of 2021.

Net interest income increased to $5.1 million in the first quarter of 2022 from $4.1 million in the first quarter of 2021. The growth was primarily in loan interest income, which increased $677,000 to $5.4 million. Total interest income increased $840,000 to $6.0 million, while interest expense decreased $126,000 to $914,000.

The Company made no provision to the allowance for loan losses in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $636,000 in the first quarter of 2021. Net charge-offs were ($84,000) in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $251,000 in the first quarter of 2021.

Noninterest income was $2.0 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $2.9 million in the first quarter of 2021. Most of the decrease was due to mortgage banking activities, which decreased $479,000, to $638,000. Mortgage banking activities included residential loan sales of $21.4 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $51.6 million in the first quarter of 2021. The Bank realized $407,000 gain in the first quarter of 2021 on termination of an interest rate swap.

Noninterest expense was $5.7 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $4.8 million in the first quarter of 2021. Compensation and benefits, the largest component of noninterest expenses, increased $621,000, or 21.4%. The higher compensation expense includes additional staffing for the Bank's expansion into southwest Michigan.

Balance Sheet - Total assets increased to $804.3 million on March 31, 2022 from $751.7 million on December 31, 2021, primarily as a result of the growth in loans. Loans increased $37.0 million to $579.2 million on March 31, 2021, with the largest increase in residential mortgages.

Interest-bearing deposits increased to $506.6 million on March 31, 2022 from $438.7 million on December 31, 2021. The increase in deposit accounts is substantially due increased market penetration in southwest Michigan. Brokered deposits, a component of interest-bearing deposits, increased $27.5 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2022, while borrowed funds decreased $27.5 million.

Total equity was $51.2 million on March 31, 2022, compared to $52.4 million on December 31, 2021. The decrease was due to lower market values on available-for-sale securities, recorded in other comprehensive income. Total dividends paid in the first quarter of 2021 were $362,000, or $0.17 per share. Book value per share was $24.00 ($19.80 tangible) as of March 31, 2022.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Mar. 31, Dec. 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 16,805 $ 15,793 Other short-term investments 51,010 23,731 Total cash and cash equivalents 67,815 39,524 Interest-earning deposits in banks 494 494 Securities - available for sale 74,988 83,134 Securities - held to maturity 23,567 24,347 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 8,381 7,951 Loans held for sale, at fair value 1,992 7,287 Loans, net of allowance of $7,115 and $7,031 579,182 542,196 Premises and equipment, net 14,070 13,231 Goodwill 5,834 5,834 Core deposit intangibles 42 49 Originated mortgage servicing rights 3,077 2,963 Real estate owned - - Bank-owned life insurance 15,692 15,598 Accrued interest receivable 1,962 1,894 Other assets 7,273 7,233 Total assets $ 804,369 $ 751,735 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 163,591 $ 145,503 Interest-bearing 506,587 438,690 Total deposits 670,178 584,193 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 61,500 89,000 Subordinated debentures - $15,000 face amount (less unamortized debt issuance costs of $307 at March 31, 2022 and $327 at Dec. 31, 2021) 14,693 14,673 Accrued interest payable 346 425 Other liabilities 6,437 11,008 Total liabilities 753,154 699,299 Stockholders' equity Common stock - $1 par value: authorized - 9,000,000 shares issued and outstanding 2,134,341 shares at March 31, 2022 and 2,132,291 at Dec. 31, 2021 2,134 2,132 Additional paid-in capital 8,250 8,210 Retained earnings 44,665 43,823 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,834 ) (1,729 ) Total stockholders' equity 51,215 52,436 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 804,369 $ 751,735

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2022 2021 Interest income Loans $ 5,447 $ 4,770 Investment securities: Taxable 367 210 Tax-exempt 126 139 Dividends 54 35 Total interest income 5,994 5,154 Interest expense Deposits 390 655 Borrowed funds 524 385 Total interest expense 914 1,040 Net interest income 5,080 4,114 Provision (benefit) for loan losses - 636 Net interest income after provision (benefit) for loan losses 5,080 3,478 Noninterest income: Service charges and other fees 307 298 Interchange income 282 250 Investment brokerage commission income 544 448 Mortgage banking activities 638 1,117 Trust fee income 96 84 Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance 94 72 Gain on termination of interest rate swap - 407 Other income 74 261 Total noninterest income 2,035 2,937 Noninterest expenses: Compensation and benefits 3,496 2,896 Occupancy and equipment 695 609 Interchange expenses 128 113 Data processing 239 215 Professional services 89 114 Real estate owned expense - 3 Advertising 90 106 FDIC premiums 72 63 Other expenses 863 655 Total noninterest expenses 5,672 4,774 Income before income tax expense 1,443 1,641 Income tax expense 238 278 Net income $ 1,205 $ 1,363 Earnings per share $ 0.57 $ 0.64 Dividends per share $ 0.17 $ 0.16

OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2022 2021 Sturgis Bank & Trust Company: Average noninterest-bearing deposits $ 157,562 $ 135,974 Average interest-bearing deposits 459,134 419,886 Average total assets 775,887 687,254 Sturgis Bancorp: Average equity 51,942 47,774 Average total assets 775,215 687,368 Financial ratios for Sturgis Bancorp: Return on average assets 0.63 % 0.79 % Return on average equity 9.41 % 11.32 % Net interest margin 2.86 % 2.74 % Tax equivalent net interest margin 2.89 % 2.78 %

