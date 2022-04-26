A Swiss-Japanese research group has used ionic liquids doping to improve the efficiency and stability of perovskite solar cells. Their champion device showed an open-circuit voltage of 1.16 V, a short-circuit current of 24.03 (mA cm-2), and a fill factor of 0.818. It was also able to retain around 95% of its initial efficiency after 1,000 hours of operation.A Swiss-Japanese research group has utilized ionic liquids (ILs) with halide anions as additives to improve the performance and stability of a perovskite solar cell. Ionic liquids are considered a valid and greener alternative to organic solvents ...

