New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2022) - In 2022, the Effie Globalization Awards were launched, with Shoplazza as a exceptional partner. The awards intend to recognize prestigious and influential accomplishments in global marketing.

Effie Globalization Awards

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/121726_5f2920522457299b_001full.jpg

Effie Globalization Awards Projected Growth

"Accelerating Change & Inspiring Growth" is the theme for Effie Globalization Awards, which spotlight the most insightful marketing ideas that increase revenues and create new opportunities to grow through standardization or localization. Global marketing cases including, but not limited to, commodities, consumer electronics, automobiles, cross-border e-commerce, and gaming are welcome to submit entries for consideration.

Shoplazza's LOGO

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/121726_5f2920522457299b_002full.jpg

The Effie Globalization Awards were well-received in the industry. China's leading shopping cart SaaS website builder, Shoplazza, has been invited to be an Exceptional Partner for the awards due to its vast experience and success in helping brands expand globally. Shoplazza has provided enterprise-level global online retail solutions for over 360,000 businesses worldwide. Shoplazza is expected to continue facilitating international marketing for Chinese companies.

Alex Xu, President of Effie Greater China & SVP of Effie Worldwide, said, "Shoplazza brings diverse insights and experience to Effie Globalization Awards. They are integral to building a 'marketing effectiveness think tank' focusing on the global market. Effie Globalization Awards welcome partners with established records in global marketing to help improve the international reach of Chinese brands."

Helping Chinese Brands Go Global With Shoplazza

The 1st Effie Globalization Awards intends to identify service providers with great potential, innovative ideas, and global marketing experience to illuminate marketing solutions, integrate market advantages, facilitate cross-industry collaboration, and build a win-win marketing ecosystem.

Shoplazza

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/121726_5f2920522457299b_003full.jpg

Established in 2017, Shoplazza's mission is to "propel clients to global success with tech solutions" by providing one-stop SaaS business solutions that create "frictionless online shopping experiences." Solutions include ERP tools, such as a vast selection of customized e-commerce templates, online order management, multi-lingual store settings, multi-currency options, secure and efficient payment module, marketing plug-ins with high conversion rates, global promotion tools, customizable email direct marketing, operational data analysis, and customer loyalty management functions. Shoplazza has crossed new boundaries in global cross-border e-commerce for over four years. Earning highly favorable reviews from businesses, external developers, and investors, Shoplazza recently raised 150 million U.S. dollars in Series C1 financing.

Jiho Chen, Shoplazza co-founder and integrated overseas marketing expert with decades of experience, shared his suggestions for the positioning and standard-setting at the Effie Globalization Awards Committee Meeting. Effie Globalization Awards will be launching a global marketing campaign, using Shoplazza solutions, to provide details on registering for the awards and related matters.

2022 Effie Globalization Awards Timeline

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/121726_5f2920522457299b_004full.jpg

Supported by various partners, Effie Globalization Awards will continue to "connect, create and lead" the charge in identifying outstanding marketing cases and inspiring local brands to find their way into global markets.

Effie Greater China

Contact Person: Alex

Email: 908509148@qq.com

Website: http://ega.effie-greaterchina.cn

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/121726