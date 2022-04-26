Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.04.2022 | 17:53
Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd.: Tiziana Life Sciences to participate in a Fireside Chat At the B. Riley Securities 2022 Virtual Neuro & Ophthalmology Conference

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: TLSA) ("Tiziana" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing alternative routes of immunotherapy with a focus on innovative drugs for neurodegenerative diseases, including treatment with intranasal foralumab for Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis, today announced its Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer, Kunwar Shailubhai, Ph.D., will participate in a fireside chat at the B. Riley Securities 2022 Virtual Neuro & Ophthalmology Conference on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. ET (U.S. and Canada) to provide Company updates.

Date:Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Time:2:30 p.m. Eastern Time (U.S. and Canada)
Webcast:Click this link to access: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2875/45361 (https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2875/45361)

About Tiziana Life Sciences
Tiziana Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing breakthrough therapies using transformational drug delivery technologies to enable alternative routes of immunotherapy. Tiziana's innovative intranasal, oral and inhalation approaches in development have the potential to provide an improvement in efficacy as well as safety and tolerability compared to intravenous (IV) delivery. Tiziana's two lead candidates, intranasal foralumab, the only fully human anti-CD3 mAb, and milciclib, a pan-CDK inhibitor, have both demonstrated a favorable safety profile and clinical response in patients in studies to date. Tiziana's technology for alternative routes of immunotherapy has been patented with several applications pending and is expected to allow for broad pipeline applications.

For further information please contact:
Tiziana Life Sciences:
Hana Malik, Business Development and Investor Relations Manager
+44

United States:
Investors:
Irina Koffler
LifeSci Advisors
Tel:


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
