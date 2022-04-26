- (PLX AI) - Temenos Q1 revenue USD 220.7 million vs. estimate USD 253 million.
- • Q1 adjusted EBIT USD 59.3 million vs. estimate USD 85 million
- • Q1 adjusted EBIT margin 26.9%, down 1 pct point
- • Q1 adjusted EPS USD 0.63 vs. estimate USD 1
- • This is the first quarter for Temenos with a new subscription model
- • CEO says signed our first subscription deals in Q1-22 and had positive engagement with clients across all tiers and geographies around subscription pricing
