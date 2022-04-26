SWARM: Racing Fan Fest Announces Closing Performance by Alesso

SWARM Presents the Entertainment Forum with Electronic Set by Iconic DJ

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2022 / WHAT: Us Weekly presents, Racing Fan Fest, by SWARM, Florida's largest 360 experiential and live event agency. The event will feature a concert by Alesso and ACRAZE on May 8th as part of the Fan Fest Live Series.

The interactive fan-zone will feature displays from the five-time world champion team Oracle Red Bull Racing, as well as Scuderia AlphaTauri. Here, fans will be able to experience The Red Bull Fan Zone, Official Formula 1 Merch Store, VR Racing Simulators presented by AT&T, The Kid Zone presented by Gryph & Ivy Rose, IGK Color Bar and so much more. In addition, inside the Wynwood Marketplace, Manhattan's newest nightclub Nebula will be popping up and feature the International act, BASSJACKERS. Guests will dine and shop at The Pink Paloma, Disco Pizza and shop the curated Wynwood Marketplace staples.

To purchase tickets for this event, visit https://racingfanfest.com/alessolive. To RSVP for Racing Fan Fest, visit www.racingfanfest.com. Here, you can enter to win two tickets to Formula One Racing.

WHEN:

Sunday, May 8, 8:00pm

WHERE:

2250 NW Second Avenue

Miami, FL 3312

IMAGES: HERE

About SWARM

SWARM, a full-service event agency headquartered in Miami, delivers events, experiences and ideas that connect brands to people. From securing the event locations, to food and beverage concessions, to building out experiences for audiences to connect to, SWARM is a turnkey solution for it all. For three consecutive years, Swarm has ranked as one of the fastest-growing companies in America by Inc Magazine, No. 5 for Top Miami Companies, No. 11 for Top Florida Companies and No. 11 in their list of Top Advertising & Marketing Companies in America.

Website: www.racingfanfest.com

Instagram: @racingfanfest

