Converge Technology Solutions Corp.: Converge Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call Date

TORONTO and GATINEAU, Québec, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX:CTS) (FSE:0ZB) (OTCQX:CTSDF) is pleased to announce that it will release the results for its first quarter for the three month period ended March 31st, 2022 on Tuesday, May 10th, 2022 after market close. Subsequently, the Company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 11th, 2022, at 8:00 am EST hosted by Shaun Maine, Chief Executive Officer and Matt Smith, Interim Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer session will follow the corporate update.
Conference Call Details:
Date: Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Time: 8:00 AM Eastern Time
Participant Dial-in Details:
Webcast Link - https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/58mbfnht
Toll Free - North America (+1) 888 708 0720
Toll Free - International (929) 517 9011
Germany - 0800 181 5287
United Kingdom - 0800 028 8438
Conference ID: 5877301
Recording Playback Numbers:
Toll Free - (855) 859 2056
Alternative Number - (404) 537 3406
Conference ID: 5877301
Expiry Date: May 18th, 2022
A live audio webcast accompanied by presentation slides and archive of the conference call will be available by visiting the Company's website at https://convergetp.com/investor-relations/. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure time for any software download that may be needed to hear the webcast.
