Converge Technology Solutions Corp.: Converge Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call Date

TORONTO and GATINEAU, Québec, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX:CTS) (FSE:0ZB) (OTCQX:CTSDF) is pleased to announce that it will release the results for its first quarter for the three month period ended March 31st, 2022 on Tuesday, May 10th, 2022 after market close. Subsequently, the Company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 11th, 2022, at 8:00 am EST hosted by Shaun Maine, Chief Executive Officer and Matt Smith, Interim Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer session will follow the corporate update.



Conference Call Details:

Date: Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Time: 8:00 AM Eastern Time

Participant Dial-in Details:

Webcast Link - https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/58mbfnht

Toll Free - North America (+1) 888 708 0720

Toll Free - International (929) 517 9011

Germany - 0800 181 5287

United Kingdom - 0800 028 8438

Conference ID: 5877301

Recording Playback Numbers:

Toll Free - (855) 859 2056

Alternative Number - (404) 537 3406

Conference ID: 5877301

Expiry Date: May 18th, 2022

A live audio webcast accompanied by presentation slides and archive of the conference call will be available by visiting the Company's website at https://convergetp.com/investor-relations/ . Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure time for any software download that may be needed to hear the webcast.

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge's global solution approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.