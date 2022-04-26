BrainChip Holdings Ltd.: Media Alert: BrainChip Welcomes Doug Fairbairn from Eco-System Partner MegaChips to its Latest 'This is our Mission' Podcast

LAGUNA HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2022 / BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX:BRN)(OTCQX:BRCHF)(ADR:BCHPY), the world's first commercial producer of neuromorphic AI IP and chips, today announced that Doug Fairbairn, Director of Business Development at MegaChips, is the featured guest on its latest "This is our Mission" podcast. Fairbairn joins BrainChip Vice President of Worldwide Sales, Rob Telson to discuss the impact of AI and its evolution in the ASIC design environment. The podcast will be available Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 4:00 PDT on BrainChip's website and across popular podcast platforms.

Fairbairn is a Silicon Valley veteran. After graduating from Stanford with an MSEE, he spent 8 years at Xerox PARC. He then helped establish the ASIC business as cofounder of VLSI Technology and later of Redwood Design Automation, where he served as CEO until its acquisition by Cadence. Fairbairn is now leveraging his ASIC and startup experience by helping establish MegaChips as a leading ASIC vendor in the US with special expertise in Edge AI technology.

"For our 16th podcast, it is exciting to be able to speak to someone not only with Doug's acumen in the industry but as someone from a company that we recently partnered with to expand next-generation, edge-based AI solutions," said Telson. "Having the ability to discuss real-world implications of delivering Akida technology into external customers' system on chip designs is an excellent way to frame why this innovation is important and how it can benefit people directly. It was a pleasure to get his insight and is an important conversation for our investors and customers to be a part of."

The "This is Our Mission" podcast provides AI industry insight to listeners including users, developers, analysts, technical and financial press, and investors. Past episodes are available at https://brainchipinc.com/brainchip-podcasts.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX:BRN, OTCQX:BRCHF, ADR:BCHPY)

BrainChip is a global technology company that is producing a groundbreaking neuromorphic processor that brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that is beyond the capabilities of other products. The chip is high performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities that include on-chip training, learning and inference. The event-based neural network processor is inspired by the spiking nature of the human brain and is implemented in an industry standard digital process. By mimicking brain processing BrainChip has pioneered a processing architecture, called Akida, which is both scalable and flexible to address the requirements in edge devices. At the edge, sensor inputs are analyzed at the point of acquisition rather than through transmission via the cloud to a data center. Akida is designed to provide a complete ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory and smart transducer applications. The reduction in system latency provides faster response and a more power efficient system that can reduce the large carbon footprint of data centers.

