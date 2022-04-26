Growth of all group's activities in a strong energy market

FDE (Euronext: FDE ISIN: FR0013030152), a carbon negative energy producer, reported sales for the first nine months of FY 2022 of €16.9M, up sharply (+131%) compared to the same period in 2021, driven once again by a significant increase in production volumes and a favorable market environment.

In Euro millions 2022* 2021 % change H1 Sales (Jul-Dec) 9.1 4.0 127% Q3 Sales (Jan-March) 7.8 3.3 136% Year to date Sales (9 months) 16.9 7.3 + 131% * Unaudited numbers, excluding Cryo Pur

Increased sales volumes in a context of rising energy prices

For the first nine months of 2022, the gas production activity posted record revenues of €8.6 million, up by +242% compared to last year. This strong improvement comes from the contribution of gas sales in Béthune and to the optimization of production volumes (+23%), in a context of rising gas market prices (€38.7/MWh on average over the first 9 months of 2022, compared to €13.9/MWh over the first 9 months of 2021).

Revenues from electricity generation amounted to €8.0 million at the end of March 2022 (+70%). This increase reflects the contribution of the two cogeneration units in Béthune and the commissioning in January 2022 of three additional cogeneration units (4.5 MW) in Anderlues

The activity was also supported by improving electricity market prices in Belgium, which rose significantly to €156/MWh (vs. €41/MWh in 2021). FDE took advantage of those favorable market conditions to set over €200/MWh the price of its electricity volumes to be sold in Belgium over the next 6 months.

Revenue generated from the heat sales, related to the Béthune project and also the largest solar thermal power plant connected to a heating network in Creutzwald, amounted to €272,000, up by 100% year-on-year.

FDE revenues growth confirmed for 2022

In the coming months, the Group will continue its strong organic growth and strengthen its unique positioning through the deployment of new local low-carbon energy solutions: cogenerations in Hauts-de-France and the initial 15 MW trench of his first photovoltaic plant in the Grand Est region. In the current energy markets, FDE is in discussions with leading energy players to optimize the revenues associated with these future producing assets.

In addition, on April 19th 2022, FDE announced the acquisition of 94% of the capital of Cryo Pur, a company specializing in the treatment of biogas and its liquefaction into Liquefied BioGas (LBG) and Bio-CO2. This acquisition allows the group to integrate the purification and liquefaction of all types of gas (biogas, mine gas, landfill gas, flare gas, rare gas, etc.) in its portfolio and strengthen its position on the strategic green gas and CO2 markets. Revenues derived from new contracts under discussion for this activity will drive additional growth for the Group from 2023 onwards.

FDE will communicate its new growth prospects for 2026 during the publication of its FY 2022 annual sales.

Next announcements:

Investors Day April 27th 2022

FY 2022 annual sales July 21st 2022

About La Française de l'Énergie (« FDE »)

FDE is a negative carbon footprint energy Group, specialized in the implementation via short circuits, of energy recovery and production sites, allowing the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. FDE notably supplies regional players with gas, electricity, heat and CO2, thus replacing imported energy with local, cleaner energy. FDE has strong development potential and aims to become a leading independent player in the energy sector in Europe.by Bpifrance.

More information available on http://www.francaisedelenergie.fr.

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward looking statements and estimates concerning LFDE's financial condition, operating results, strategy, projects and future performance and the markets in which it operates. Such forward-looking statements and estimates may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is designed to," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "objective," "should," or the negative of these and similar expressions. They incorporate all topics that are not historical facts. Forward looking statements, forecasts and estimates are based on management's current assumptions and assessment of risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, which were deemed to be reasonable at the time they were made but which may turn out to be incorrect. Events and outcomes are difficult to predict and depend on factors beyond the company's control. Consequently, the actual results, financial condition, performances and/or achievements of LFDE or of the industry may turn out to differ materially from the future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by these statements, forecasts and estimates. Owing to these uncertainties, no representation is made as to the correctness or fairness of these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates speak only as of the date on which they are made, and LFDE undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

