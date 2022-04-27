

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Commerzbank AG (CRZBY.PK) reported that its preliminary operating profit for the first quarter 2022 increased to 544 million euros from 538 million euros in the previous year. The result exceeds the analyst consensus of the operating result of 282 million euros.



The net result after taxes and minorities reached 284 million euros in the first quarter of 2022.



The net interest income increased 12% year-over-year to 1.40 billion euros. The net commission income increased 2% to 972 million euros from the previous year.



Quarterly revenues increased by 12% to 2.795 billion euros from the previous year.



Commerzbank continues to expect a net result of more than 1 billion euros for the financial year 2022 and confirms all other 2022 financial targets.



Commerzbank will publish its final figures for the first quarter 2022 on 12 May 2022.







