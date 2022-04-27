Relief Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): Patent
Relief Therapeutics' Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Receives Notice of Allowance of Key U.S. Patent Application Covering PKU GOLIKE(R)
Geneva, Switzerland, April 27, 2022 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY) ("Relief"), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research SA ("APR"), has received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") for Patent Application No. 15/303,121 entitled, "Modified Release Orally Administered Amino Acid Formulations."
The allowed claims cover certain PKU GOLIKE(R) formulations in APR's product line, intended to enhance the dietary management of patients living with phenylketonuria (PKU). The PKU GOLIKE(R) family of products are a phenylalanine-free food for special medical purposes (FSMP), comprising amino acid granules engineered with APR's Physiomimic Technology, a modified-release amino acid technology that ensures a prolonged physiological absorption of the amino acids, while also masking their unpleasant taste, odor and aftertaste.
The USPTO issues a patent Notice of Allowance after it determines a patent should be granted upon completion of any outstanding administrative requirements. The patent resulting from this application will have an expiration date of no earlier than September 27, 2036. When issued, the patent will supplement APR's PKU GOLIKE(R) intellectual property portfolio, which currently includes U.S. Patent No. 10,500,180, which also expires no earlier than September 27, 2036.
"The receipt of this Notice of Allowance from the USPTO for PKU GOLIKE(R), powered by our proprietary, Physiomimic Technology, is another important milestone that helps strengthen our intellectual property position, which we will continue to build upon going forward. As we focus on increasing sales in the U.K. and Europe, we will continue our efforts in preparing for a potential U.S. launch," stated Paolo Galfetti, Chief Executive Officer of APR and President of Relief Europe. "The novel formulation of each product within the PKU GOLIKE(R) family has proven to allow for the absorption of amino acids more closely resembling the natural protein in healthy humans, providing a distinct advantage for the treatment of patients suffering from PKU. As part of our commitment to expanding access to this important product, we are actively building out a U.S. commercial infrastructure, with the aim of launching PKU GOLIKE(R) as a treatment to PKU patients in the U.S. sometime in the second half of this year, assuming the product is approved for commercialization in the United States."
ABOUT RELIEF
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbols RLFTF and RLFTY. For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com.
Disclaimer: This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including (i) whether and when the new patent will issue, (ii) whether the new patent will be upheld, if challenged, (iii) the scope of the protection ultimately afforded by the new patent, and (iv) those risks discussed in RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA's press releases and filings with the SIX, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
