Netbet Enterprises Limited: Push Gaming celebrates European growth with NetBet

LONSON, United Kingdom, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2B gaming supplier Push Gaming has signed a partnership agreement to deliver its range of player-first content to prominent operator NetBet.



This latest alliance with a leading operator will see the Push's hugely popular titles such as the award-winning Jammin' Jars series, Big Bamboo and Fire Hopper, along with its upcoming releases, Fat Banker and Mad Cars become available to NetBet's players.

Initially rolling out on the operator's platforms across the UK and Romania, the agreement will also see Push's games gain further exposure in the recently regulated Netherlands market.

Operating in multiple countries around the world, NetBet has provided a best-in-class online casino and sportsbook experience for its players alongside its Lotto, Live Casino, and Poker products.

Having evolved into one of the world's favourite online gaming brands, the operator presents the ideal vehicle to support Push's growth ambitions across regulated markets.

Commenting on the deal, Push Gaming's Fiona Hickey, Head of Sales at Push Gaming said: "We're delighted to maintain our recent record of partnering with tier-one operators, with NetBet being testament to our continued European expansion. Its presence in a host of key markets will prove a fantastic boost to our commercial growth and we're thoroughly looking forward to working together."

Claudia Georgevici, PR manager at NetBet added: "Push's games are among the most popular in the industry and so this deal represents a significant move forward for us. Its content will fit in perfectly among the diverse range of quality entertainment we have to offer our players."

Established as one of the industry's most entertaining suppliers, Push Gaming is live across the majority of Europe's key regulated markets.

For more information about this press release please contact Square in the Air via enquiries@squareintheair.com

About NetBet



For 20 years, NetBet has delivered the ultimate online casino and sportsbook experience for its players across the globe. Alongside sports betting and casino, players have also enjoyed Lotto, Live Casino, and Poker products. With access to multiple languages across all its registered markets, thousands of industry-leading casino games and daily sports events, NetBet has evolved into one of the world's favourite online gaming brands.

For more information please visit: https://www.netbet.com/

About Push Gaming:

Push Gaming is a B2B supplier for the online gaming and gambling industry that produces quality HTML5 game content for online and mobile casinos. Composed of professionals from the land-based, internet, and mobile gaming industries, the team draws on its vast combined experience to create fun and exciting games with innovative gameplay and features that players love. With art and sound of the highest standard, excellence in development, and a focus on producing unique mobile game experiences, Push Gaming has emerged as one of the most exciting studios in the industry.