Box, Inc. (NYSE: Box), the leading Content Cloud, today announced that Polpharma Biologics has chosen Box to power secure cloud content management and collaboration. A European biotechnology company based in Poland and the Netherlands, Polpharma Biologics is using Box as its single, integrated solution to centralize regulated, sensitive content in the cloud.

"Polpharma Biologics develops biosimilar drugs to increase access for patients to much needed therapies. As a biotech company, we know how crucial it is to maintain quality across every field and daily activity," said Bartlomiej Piernicki, Director Business Technology at Polpharma Biologics. "With Box, we are standardizing all regulated and unregulated content in one validated, secure platform. This ensures that our teams can easily and securely access content and collaborate with partners throughout the drug manufacturing process, from early-stage discovery through to development."

"Polpharma Biologics is one of the most modern biotech development and production companies in Europe," said Michael Mors, General Manager of Central Europe at Box. "We're incredibly excited that Box can play a central role in helping to connect their teams and global partners as they continue the critical work of innovating and developing quality biologics."

Polpharma Biologics selected Box Enterprise Plus for the full suite of Content Cloud features, including:

Box GxP Validation to seamlessly manage both unregulated and regulated content in the cloud. Polpharma Biologics evaluated the benefits of Box GxP for accelerated validation versus incumbent solutions such as Microsoft Sharepoint.

Box Consulting to drive adoption of Box and assist in the roll-out to teams across the enterprise, including Research and Development, Regulatory Affairs, and Quality Assurance.

"The last two years have proven how crucial cross-institutional research and industry partnership are to drug development and manufacturing process," said Manu Vohra, Managing Director, Global Life Sciences at Box. "When highly regulated IP and research data is involved for the next breakthrough therapeutic, organizations are turning to technology platforms to accelerate and harmonise investments in R&D and manufacturing, without sacrificing security and compliance."

Box first announced GxP Validation in 2018 as an innovative approach for maintaining GxP compliance in the cloud. With today's announcement, Polpharma Biologics joins a growing list of leading life science and biotechnology organisations leveraging Box to power new ways of working, including AstraZeneca, Amgen, and Allergan. For more on Box for Life Sciences, visit box.com/industries/life-sciences-biotech.

About Polpharma Biologics Group

Polpharma Biologics is an international biotechnology company with its integrated operations in EU, developing and manufacturing biosimilar medicines. Using patented solutions and state-of-the-art cell line development platforms, Polpharma Biologics develops biosimilar products to treat a range of conditions in major therapeutic areas. It implements projects from the cell line development stage through to industrial-scale production preparing drugs for future commercial partnerships with global pharmaceutical players. Learn more at www.polpharmabiologics.com.

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is the leading Content Cloud that enables organizations to accelerate business processes, power workplace collaboration, and protect their most valuable information, all while working with a best-of-breed enterprise IT stack. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading organizations globally, including AstraZeneca, JLL, and Morgan Stanley. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. To learn more about Box, visit http://www.box.com. To learn more about how Box powers nonprofits to fulfill their missions, visit Box.org.

