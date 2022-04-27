- (PLX AI) - DSV shares rose 3% in early trading after the company's earnings beat expectations and it raised its full-year guidance.
- • DSV Q1 revenue of DKK 61,125 million beat estimate of DKK 58,939 million, while adjusted EBIT of DKK 6,496 million beat estimate of DKK 5,194 million
- • Outlook FY adjusted EBIT DKK 21,000-23,000 million, raised from DKK 18,000-20,000 million previously
- • Yields could even go a little higher, as the second half of the year is typically stronger, so another guidance upgrade later in the year is not unlikely, analysts at Carnegie said
