- (PLX AI) - Nobia falls nearly 4% in early trading after analysts at Nordea cut their recommendation on the stock to hold from buy.
- • Price target cut to SEK 42 from SEK 54
- • Q1 sales may increase 9% year on year on solid demand, but continued cost inflation is probably affecting Nobia's profitability, Carnegie said
- • Inflation may also hamper demand and consumer spending going forward, as the UK recovery from the pandemic has been slow: Carnegie
