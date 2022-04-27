NetBet France welcomes new payment method Apple Pay

Apple Pay now added to payment services list at NetBet France

PARIS, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet France, the prominent online casino, has welcomed Apple Pay to its list of secure payment methods, allowing customers more flexibility when it comes to making deposits and withdrawals.



NetBet France is continually evolving their platform to improve accessibility and cater to an increasingly diverse audience. Their recent partnership with Apple Pay improves NetBet's visibility by ensuring that they make secure payments as simple and safe as possible.

Apple Pay is one of the most popular online payment methods in the world, offering sophisticated security steps that save Apple users time whilst effectively protecting their data. Features including Face ID and Touch ID recognition make it faster and easier than ever for players to deposit and start playing.

Such is the success of Apple Pay that this new partnership will set NetBet France aside from its competitors and encourage a new generation of players to sign up.

NetBet France's Head of Payments, Ana Stef, said: "Apple Pay is a state-of-the-art payment service that we are excited to bring to our many customers here at NetBet France. Not only will our existing players benefit from this new option, but it will attract a broader range of Apple users to our platform where they can enjoy hundreds of casino games".

For more information contact pr@NetBet.fr.