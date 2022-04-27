New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2022) - On April 27, Together for Sustainability (TfS), a global initiative, announced that Sennics Co., Ltd. (Sennics) has officially joined the TfS initiative and became its second Chinese member after Wanhua Chemical, which will further improve sustainable supply chain performance and impact.

As a global procurement-driven initiative, TfS is aligned with Sennics' goal of "striving to be a reliable, comprehensive partner and setting an example of green development amongst global polymer additives industries". Sennics is committed to achieving "green procurement" oriented toward low-carbon, green, energy-saving and environmental protection, and formulating the medium- and long-term goal of sustainable procurement management: By 2025, the risk assessment rate of raw material suppliers will reach 100%, and 100% of suppliers will sign the Supplier Code of Conduct, and by 2030, we aim to cover more than 30% of our raw materials suppliers by TfS assessments and ensure that more than 50% of our suppliers will complete the sustainable supply chain training.

TfS President Bertrand Conquéret says: "With the joining of Sennics, TfS has 36 member companies now. TfS' strategic priority is to increase our reach and impact on the sustainability performance in chemical supply chains around the world, especially in Asia. Given the regulatory landscape, climate challenges and market conditions, the need for sustainable businesses only intensifies. TfS is the crucial enabler to make supply chains and businesses at large more sustainable and contribute to developing a better world."

Yang Haiyun, Chief Procurement Officer at Sennics, said: "At Sennics, we believe that purchasing is the 'Value Creator' for the company. Our purchasing strategy is to adopt 'centralized control and intelligent management, to shift the focus of management from transactional management to strategic management, and to improve our competitiveness in sustainable procurement management across the board'. Joining TfS is out of our need to fulfill our social responsibility and drive the sustainable development of the chemical industry's supply chain. We will take advantage of the TfS platform to improve our sustainability practices and interact with other industry players."





About Together for Sustainability (TfS)

As a procurement-driven initiative, TfS delivers the framework with robust tools to increase the sustainability performance of chemical companies and their suppliers.

Current TfS member companies are ADVANSIX, AKZONOBEL, ARCHROMA, ARKEMA, AZELIS, BASF, BAYER, BRENNTAG, CHEMOURS, CLARIANT, CRODA, CORTEVA, COVESTRO, DOW, DSM, EASTMAN, EVONIK, GIVAUDAN, HENKEL, ICL, IFF, KRATON, LANXESS, LYONDELLBASELL, MERCK, OMV, SEMPERIT, SENNICS, SIKA, SOLVAY, SYNGENTA, UPM, WACKER, WANHUA, CABB and Mitsui.

About Sennics

Sennics Co., Ltd. (Sennics) is a world's leading comprehensive service provider of polymer additives, a member of Sinochem International. Guided by the concept of 'In Science We Trust' and adhering to the innovative development concept on ultimate, sustainable growth, the company sets the 'Smart Sennics' strategy as the goal of its transformative development.

Located in the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone, Sennics holds multiple R&D centers and production facilities across the nation, with its main products consisting of rubber antioxidant, insoluble sulfur, rubber vulcanizing accelerator and nitrobenzene among others. Sennics operates in more than fifty countries and territories, and its extensive distribution network covers regions such as Europe, North America and Southeast Asia.

The company will continuously build upon its research and development projects and the HSE management system, in addition to strengthening cooperation with the upstream and downstream industries. Sennics strives to be a reliable, comprehensive partner, setting an example of green development amongst global polymer additives industries.

