Mittwoch, 27.04.2022
Perfekte Einstiegsgelegenheit! Breaking News: Die nächste Milliardenübernahme mit Ansage?
WKN: A2AKH7 ISIN: EE3100073644 Ticker-Symbol: ASU 
Frankfurt
27.04.22
08:03 Uhr
39,650 Euro
-0,150
-0,38 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
GlobeNewswire
27.04.2022 | 12:29
82 Leser
Listing of AS LHV Group additional shares on Baltic Main List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-04-27 12:22 CEST --


On April 27, 2022, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to approve
the additional listing application of AS LHV Group and to list its 195,121
additional shares on Baltic Main List. 

Proceeding from the above, the aforementioned additional shares of AS LHV Group
will be listed on Thursday, April 28, 2022 or on a date close to it. 


Thus, altogether 30,059,288 shares of LHV Group (ISIN: EE3100073644) will be
traded under the trading code LHV1T on or about April 28, 2022. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
