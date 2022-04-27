The lead-free solar cell was modeled via a three-dimensional finite element method by an Iranian research group. The cell was designed without the buffer layer and with the addition of anti-reflection layer (ARL) strategies, as well as the use of periodic nano-texture patterns.Scientists at the University of Kurdistan in Iran have simulated a four-terminal (4T) all perovskite tandem solar cell with optimized layer thickness and long-term moisture resistance. In the study "Investigation of optical and electrical properties of novel 4T all perovskite tandem solar cell," published in scientific reports, ...

