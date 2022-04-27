Company reports record first quarter revenue and announces share repurchase plan
Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) today announced results for the first quarter ended March 26, 2022.
Highlights for first quarter 2022 include:
- Record consolidated revenue of $1.17 billion, a 9% increase over the prior year quarter with three segments posting double digit growth
- Gross and operating margins were 56.5% and 19.5%, respectively
- Operating income of $229 million, an 8% decrease compared to the prior year quarter
- GAAP EPS was $1.09 and pro forma EPS(1) was $1.11
- Launched a sweeping update to our lineup of outdoor adventure watches
- Named the 2022 Associate Member of the Year by the Aircraft Electronics Association, and for the 18th consecutive year, ranked 1st place in Professional Pilot Magazine's 2022 Avionics Product Support Survey
- Unveiled LiveScope Plus a high-resolution live sonar that raises the performance bar in the recreational fishing market
(In thousands, except per share information)
13-Weeks Ended
March 26,
March 27,
YoY
2022
2021
Change
Net sales
1,172,662
1,072,327
9
Fitness
220,896
308,125
(28
Outdoor
384,604
256,455
50
Aviation
174,766
173,889
1
Marine
254,069
209,372
21
Auto
138,327
124,486
11
Gross margin
56.5
59.8
Operating income
19.5
23.3
GAAP diluted EPS
1.09
1.14
(4
Pro forma diluted EPS(1)
1.11
1.18
(6
(1)
See attached Non-GAAP Financial Information for discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including pro forma diluted EPS
Executive Overview from Cliff Pemble, President and Chief Executive Officer:
"We delivered another quarter of growth and record revenue in an increasingly complex and challenging business environment," said Cliff Pemble, President and CEO of Garmin. "High freight cost and component supply challenges persist while new headwinds emerge such as the strengthening of the U.S. dollar and the uncertainty created by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In this dynamic environment, we remain focused on creating highly differentiated products that excite our customers and lead to success."
Fitness:
Revenue from the fitness segment decreased 28% in the first quarter. All categories declined but the weakness is primarily attributable to the normalization of demand for cycling products from the pandemic-driven levels in the prior year. Gross and operating margins were 48% and 0% in the quarter, respectively, resulting in $1 million of operating income. Our Garmin Connect platform contains a sizable repository of health insights covering millions of Garmin device users. Utilizing anonymized data from Garmin Connect, we showed that people who sleep more also experience lower levels of stress during the day. In addition, we provided useful insights on the link between modest levels of activity and lower resting heart rate, which is an indicator often associated with improved cardiac health. These insights are made possible by the state-of-the-art bio sensors and algorithms found in Garmin wearables.
Outdoor:
Revenue from the outdoor segment grew a robust 50% in the first quarter primarily due to strong demand for our adventure watches. Gross and operating margins were 64% and 39%, respectively, resulting in $149 million of operating income. During the quarter, we announced a sweeping update to our lineup of adventure watches including our flagship fenix 7, the exciting new epix premium smartwatch, and the next generation Instinct 2 which includes versions that can operate indefinitely by harvesting the power of the sun.
Aviation:
Revenue from the aviation segment grew 1% in the first quarter primarily driven by growth in the OEM category. Gross and operating margins were 73% and 23%, respectively, resulting in $40 million of operating income. During the quarter we launched the D2 Mach 1, a premium aviator smartwatch with a vibrant AMOLED display, and the D2 Air X10, which combines powerful aviation features with voice functionality, allowing pilots to take calls and use their compatible smartphone's voice assistant. We also announced additional certifications for our GFC 500/600 autopilot, bringing the performance and safety enhancing benefits of our flight control technology to more aircraft models.
Marine:
Revenue from the marine segment grew 21% in the first quarter with growth across multiple categories led by strong demand for our chartplotters. Gross and operating margins were 51% and 23%, respectively, resulting in $59 million of operating income. During the quarter, we launched the new LiveScope Plus with enhanced resolution, clearer images and improved target separation. Also during the quarter, our LiveScope technology helped Garmin sponsored fishing pro Jason Christie win the 2022 Bassmaster Classic, which drew more than 150,000 spectators over a three day period.
Auto:
Revenue from the auto segment grew 11% during the first quarter driven by growth in both OEM and consumer products. Gross margin was 38%, and we recorded an operating loss of $20 million in the quarter driven by ongoing investments in auto OEM programs. During the quarter, we launched the Instinct 2 dezl edition smartwatch. This rugged smartwatch was created for professional truck drivers seeking to lead a healthy over-the-road lifestyle.
Additional Financial Information:
Total operating expenses in the fourth quarter were $434 million, an 11% increase over the prior year. Research and development increased by 11%, primarily due to engineering personnel costs. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 11%, driven primarily by personnel related expenses and information technology costs. Advertising increased 10% over the prior year quarter primarily due to higher spend in the outdoor and marine segments.
The effective tax rate in the first quarter was 10.3% compared to 12.2% in the prior year quarter. The year-over-year decrease in the effective tax rate is primarily due to an increase in U.S. tax deductions and credits.
In the first quarter of 2022, we generated approximately $126 million of free cash flow(1), and paid a quarterly dividend of approximately $129 million. We ended the quarter with cash and marketable securities of approximately $3.0 billion.
(1)
See attached Non-GAAP Financial Information for discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including free cash flow.
2022 Fiscal Year Guidance:
We are maintaining our 2022 guidance for revenue of approximately $5.5 billion and pro forma EPS of $5.90 (see discussion on Forward-looking Financial Measures).
Dividend Recommendation and Share Repurchase Program:
As announced in February, the Board will recommend to the shareholders for approval at the annual meeting to be held on June 10, 2022 a cash dividend in the total amount of $2.92 per share (subject to possible adjustment based on the total amount of the dividend in Swiss Francs as approved at the annual meeting) payable in four equal quarterly installments.
On April 22, 2022, the Board of Directors authorized the Company to repurchase up to $300 million of the Company's shares through December 29, 2023. The timing and volume of any share repurchases under this authorization will be determined by management at its discretion. Share repurchases, which are subject to market conditions, other business conditions and applicable legal requirements, may be made from time to time in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, including under plans complying with the provisions of Rule 10b5-1 and Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
Webcast Information/Forward-Looking Statements:
The information for Garmin Ltd.'s earnings call is as follows:
When:
Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern
Where:
https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/events/
How:
Simply log on to the web at the address above or call to listen in at 855-757-3897
An archive of the live webcast will be available until April 26, 2023 on the Garmin website at www.garmin.com. To access the replay, click on the Investors link and click over to the Events Calendar page.
This release includes projections and other forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business that are commonly identified by words such as "anticipates," "would," "may," "expects," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "projects," and other words or phrases with similar meanings. Any statements regarding the Company's expected fiscal 2022 GAAP and pro forma estimated earnings, EPS, and effective tax rate, and the Company's expected segment revenue growth rates, consolidated revenue, gross margins, operating margins, potential future acquisitions, share repurchase programs, currency movements, expenses, pricing, new product launches, market reach, statements relating to possible future dividends, statements related to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Company's plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors that are described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 25, 2021 filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 001-41118). A copy of Garmin's 2021 Form 10-K can be downloaded from https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/sec/. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of March 26, 2022. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.
This release and the attachments contain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure and a discussion of the Company's use of these measures are included in the attachments.
Garmin, the Garmin logo, the Garmin delta, dezl, fenix, Instinct are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries and are registered in one or more countries, including the U.S. D2, epix, Garmin Connect, GFC, LiveScope and Panoptix are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.
Changes in Classification and Allocation
Prior period information presented here has been recast to conform to the current period presentation. See Appendix A for further discussion and recast presentation of additional prior periods.
Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share information)
13-Weeks Ended
March 26,
March 27,
2022
2021
Net sales
1,172,662
1,072,327
Cost of goods sold
510,183
430,771
Gross profit
662,479
641,556
Advertising expense
34,133
31,061
Selling, general and administrative expense
190,784
171,987
Research and development expense
209,006
188,849
Total operating expense
433,923
391,897
Operating income
228,556
249,659
Other income (expense):
Interest income
7,553
7,652
Foreign currency losses
(3,506
(8,281
Other income
3,261
1,484
Total other income (expense)
7,308
855
Income before income taxes
235,864
250,514
Income tax provision
24,272
30,485
Net income
211,592
220,029
Net income per share:
Basic
1.10
1.15
Diluted
1.09
1.14
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
192,887
191,896
Diluted
193,579
192,810
Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share information)
March 26,
December 25,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
1,417,531
1,498,058
Marketable securities
375,237
347,980
Accounts receivable, net
599,733
843,445
Inventories
1,339,530
1,227,609
Deferred costs
15,003
15,961
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
335,169
328,719
Total current assets
4,082,203
4,261,772
Property and equipment, net
1,092,520
1,067,478
Operating lease right-of-use assets
101,198
89,457
Noncurrent marketable securities
1,238,500
1,268,698
Deferred income tax assets
301,718
260,205
Noncurrent deferred costs
11,396
12,361
Goodwill
572,996
575,080
Other intangible assets, net
209,325
215,993
Other noncurrent assets
93,393
103,383
Total assets
7,703,249
7,854,427
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
298,992
370,048
Salaries and benefits payable
170,835
211,371
Accrued warranty costs
40,698
45,467
Accrued sales program costs
68,715
121,514
Other accrued expenses
209,155
225,988
Deferred revenue
86,444
87,654
Income taxes payable
148,268
128,083
Dividend payable
129,394
258,023
Total current liabilities
1,152,501
1,448,148
Deferred income tax liabilities
117,649
117,595
Noncurrent income taxes payable
62,732
62,539
Noncurrent deferred revenue
39,061
41,618
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
82,127
70,044
Other noncurrent liabilities
337
324
Stockholders' equity:
Shares, CHF 0.10 par value, 198,077 shares authorized and issued; 193,125 shares outstanding at March 26, 2022 and 192,608 shares outstanding at December 25, 2021
17,979
17,979
Additional paid-in capital
1,982,561
1,960,722
Treasury stock
(294,711
(303,114
Retained earnings
4,532,102
4,320,737
Accumulated other comprehensive income
10,911
117,835
Total stockholders' equity
6,248,842
6,114,159
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
7,703,249
7,854,427
Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
13-Weeks Ended
March 26, 2022
March 27, 2021
Operating Activities:
Net income
211,592
220,029
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
28,984
23,988
Amortization
12,228
12,902
(Gain) loss on sale or disposal of property and equipment
(1,129
133
Unrealized foreign currency (gains) losses
(5,113
7,277
Deferred income taxes
(25,996
497
Stock compensation expense
24,706
22,698
Realized (gain) loss on marketable securities
(2
22
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
238,134
281,524
Inventories
(134,807
(87,450
Other current and noncurrent assets
(1,628
(13,710
Accounts payable
(61,939
(3,470
Other current and noncurrent liabilities
(119,159
(95,977
Deferred revenue
(3,704
(7,998
Deferred costs
1,904
3,945
Income taxes
21,563
3,952
Net cash provided by operating activities
185,634
368,362
Investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(59,715
(36,894
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
1,131
Purchase of intangible assets
(547
(760
Purchase of marketable securities
(497,526
(404,599
Redemption of marketable securities
431,604
354,039
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(10,828
(15,893
Net cash used in investing activities
(135,881
(104,107
Financing activities:
Dividends
(128,856
(116,655
Proceeds from issuance of treasury stock related to equity awards
20,146
17,657
Purchase of treasury stock related to equity awards
(14,610
(17,281
Net cash used in financing activities
(123,320
(116,279
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(6,960
(6,488
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(80,527
141,488
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
1,498,843
1,458,748
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
1,418,316
1,600,236
The following table includes supplemental financial information for the consumer auto and auto OEM operating segments that management believes is useful.
Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Net Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Income by Segment
(In thousands)
Auto
Fitness
Outdoor
Aviation
Marine
Total
Consumer
Auto
Total
13-Weeks Ended March 26, 2022
Net sales
220,896
384,604
174,766
254,069
138,327
65,130
73,197
1,172,662
Gross profit
106,189
247,495
127,543
128,581
52,671
30,960
21,711
662,479
Operating income (loss)
580
148,979
40,127
58,882
(20,012
3,831
(23,843
228,556
13-Weeks Ended March 27, 2021
Net sales
308,125
256,455
173,889
209,372
124,486
62,395
62,091
1,072,327
Gross profit
173,545
171,676
126,182
121,379
48,774
31,964
16,810
641,556
Operating income (loss)
70,682
92,011
45,014
62,906
(20,954
9,038
(29,992
249,659
Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Net Sales by Geography
(In thousands)
13-Weeks Ended
March 26,
March 27,
YoY
2022
2021
Change
Net sales
1,172,662
1,072,327
9
Americas
570,634
503,691
13
EMEA
397,477
399,508
(1
APAC
204,551
169,128
21
EMEA Europe, Middle East and Africa; APAC Asia Pacific and Australian Continent
Non-GAAP Financial Information
To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release includes the following measures defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission as non-GAAP financial measures: pro forma effective tax rate, pro forma net income (earnings) per share and free cash flow. These non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies, limiting the usefulness of the measures for comparison with other companies. Management believes providing investors with an operating view consistent with how it manages the Company provides enhanced transparency into the operating results of the Company, as described in more detail by category below.
The tables below provide reconciliations between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures.
Pro forma effective tax rate
The Company's income tax expense is periodically impacted by discrete tax items that are not reflective of income tax expense incurred as a result of current period earnings. Therefore, management believes disclosure of the effective tax rate and income tax provision before the effect of certain discrete tax items are important measures to permit investors' consistent comparison between periods. In the first quarter 2022 and 2021 there were no such discrete tax items identified.
Pro forma net income (earnings) per share
Management believes that net income (earnings) per share before the impact of foreign currency gains or losses and certain discrete income tax items, as discussed above, is an important measure in order to permit a consistent comparison of the Company's performance between periods.
(In thousands, except per share information)
13-Weeks Ended
March 26,
March 27,
2022
2021
GAAP net income
211,592
220,029
Foreign currency losses(1)
3,506
8,281
Tax effect of foreign currency losses(2)
(361
(1,008
Pro forma net income
214,737
227,302
GAAP net income per share:
Basic
1.10
1.15
Diluted
1.09
1.14
Pro forma net income per share:
Basic
1.11
1.18
Diluted
1.11
1.18
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
192,887
191,896
Diluted
193,579
192,810
(1)
Foreign currency gains and losses for the Company are driven by movements of a number of currencies in relation to the U.S. Dollar and the related exchange rate impact on the significant cash, receivables, and payables held in a currency other than the functional currency at a given legal entity. However, there is minimal cash impact from such foreign currency gains and losses.
(2)
The tax effect of foreign currency losses was calculated using the effective tax rates of 10.3% and 12.2% for the 13-weeks ended March 26, 2022, and March 27, 2021 respectively.
Free cash flow
Management believes that free cash flow is an important liquidity measure because it represents the amount of cash provided by operations that is available for investing and defines it as operating cash flows less capital expenditures for property and equipment. Management believes that excluding purchases of property and equipment provides a better understanding of the underlying trends in the Company's operations and allows more accurate comparisons of the Company's results between periods. This metric may also be useful to investors, but should not be considered in isolation as it is not a measure of cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. The most comparable GAAP measure is net cash provided by operating activities.
(In thousands)
13-Weeks Ended
March 26,
March 27,
2022
2021
Net cash provided by operating activities
185,634
368,362
Less: purchases of property and equipment
(59,715
(36,894
Free Cash Flow
125,919
331,468
Forward-looking Financial Measures
The forward-looking financial measures in our 2022 guidance provided above do not consider the potential future net effect of foreign currency exchange gains and losses, certain discrete tax items and any other impacts that may be identified as pro forma adjustments in calculating the non-GAAP measures described above.
The estimated impact of foreign currency gains and losses cannot be reasonably estimated on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability and low visibility with respect to non-operating foreign currency exchange gains and losses and the related tax effects of such gains and losses. The impact on diluted net income per share of foreign currency gains and losses, net of tax effects, was $0.02 per share for the first quarter ended March 26, 2022.
At this time, management is unable to determine whether or not significant discrete tax items will occur in fiscal 2022 or anticipate the impact of any other events that may be considered in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures.
Appendix A Expense classification and segment allocation methodology changes
Beginning in the first quarter of 2022, the Company refined its methodology used in classifying certain indirect costs and allocating certain operating expenses to the segments. These changes had no effect on the Company's consolidated operating income, net income, or composition of operating segments and reportable segments. Each prior period that will be presented in the forthcoming Form 10-Q and Form 10-K filings will be recast to conform to current period presentation. The following tables provide the relevant financial results as previously reported, as recast for the current period and forthcoming filings, and the associated impacts of the changes. Within these tables, the references to periods such as "FY 2020" and "Q1 2021" refer to the corresponding periods as reported in the applicable Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, or Form 8-K filings. The tables may not foot due to rounding.
Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Operating Expense
(In thousands)
Previously Reported
FY 2020
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
FY 2021
Advertising expense
151,166
31,061
42,939
36,705
61,124
171,829
Selling, general and administrative expense
570,245
157,622
165,759
162,515
174,090
659,986
Research and development expense
705,685
203,214
200,981
214,057
221,772
840,024
Total operating expense
1,427,096
391,897
409,679
413,277
456,986
1,671,839
Recast
FY 2020
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
FY 2021
Advertising expense
151,166
31,061
42,939
36,705
61,124
171,829
Selling, general and administrative expense
623,588
171,987
180,717
177,647
190,909
721,260
Research and development expense
652,342
188,849
186,023
198,925
204,953
778,750
Total operating expense
1,427,096
391,897
409,679
413,277
456,986
1,671,839
Impact
FY 2020
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
FY 2021
Advertising expense
Selling, general and administrative expense
53,343
14,365
14,958
15,132
16,819
61,274
Research and development expense
(53,343
(14,365
(14,958
(15,132
(16,819
(61,274
Total operating expense
Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Operating Income by Segment
(In thousands)
Previously Reported
Auto
Fitness
Outdoor
Aviation
Marine
Total
Consumer
Auto
Total
FY 2020
Operating income (loss)
318,884
441,085
137,203
175,724
(18,656
41,464
(60,120
1,054,240
Q1 2021
Operating income (loss)
73,736
93,030
44,868
61,564
(23,539
8,398
(31,937
249,659
Q2 2021
Operating income (loss)
116,966
122,056
50,810
89,752
(8,412
15,684
(24,096
371,172
Q3 2021
Operating income (loss)
77,788
123,946
51,296
53,726
(24,086
11,305
(35,391
282,670
Q4 2021
Operating income (loss)
104,085
141,747
44,800
39,158
(14,671
10,213
(24,884
315,119
FY 2021
Operating income (loss)
372,575
480,777
191,775
244,199
(70,706
45,603
(116,309
1,218,620
Recast
Auto
Fitness
Outdoor
Aviation
Marine
Total
Consumer
Auto
Total
FY 2020
Operating income (loss)
305,283
438,197
146,608
177,184
(13,032
45,033
(58,065
1,054,240
Q1 2021
Operating income (loss)
70,682
92,011
45,014
62,906
(20,954
9,038
(29,992
249,659
Q2 2021
Operating income (loss)
113,733
120,843
51,126
91,091
(5,621
16,355
(21,976
371,172
Q3 2021
Operating income (loss)
74,469
122,875
51,747
55,142
(21,563
11,979
(33,542
282,670
Q4 2021
Operating income (loss)
100,317
140,393
45,301
40,642
(11,534
10,975
(22,509
315,119
FY 2021
Operating income (loss)
359,201
476,122
193,188
249,781
(59,672
48,347
(108,019
1,218,620
Impact
Auto
Fitness
Outdoor
Aviation
Marine
Total
Consumer
Auto
Total
FY 2020
Operating income (loss)
(13,601
(2,888
9,405
1,460
5,624
3,569
2,055
Q1 2021
Operating income (loss)
(3,054
(1,019
146
1,342
2,585
640
1,945
Q2 2021
Operating income (loss)
(3,233
(1,213
316
1,339
2,791
671
2,120
Q3 2021
Operating income (loss)
(3,319
(1,071
451
1,416
2,523
674
1,849
Q4 2021
Operating income (loss)
(3,768
(1,354
501
1,484
3,137
762
2,375
FY 2021
Operating income (loss)
(13,374
(4,655
1,413
5,582
11,034
2,744
8,290
