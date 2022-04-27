- (PLX AI) - T-Mobile Q1 net income USD 713 million.
- • Q1 adjusted EBITDA USD 6,500 million
- • Q1 EPS USD 0.57
- • Outlook FY free cash flow USD 7,200-7,600 million, up from USD 7,100-7,600 million previously
- • Outlook FY postpaid net customer additions are expected to be between 5.3 million and 5.8 million, an increase from prior guidance of 5.0 to 5.5 million
- • Core Adjusted EBITDA, which is Adjusted EBITDA less lease revenues, is expected to be between $25.8 billion and $26.2 billion, an increase from prior guidance of $25.6 to $26.1 billion
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de