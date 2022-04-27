Horizon Ranked in Top Five for Patient Centricity, Patient-Group Relations and High Integrity

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that it ranked fifth in overall corporate reputation among patient groups that have worked directly with the company and seventh among patient groups who were familiar with the company. The results are based on PatientView's annual survey of 2,150 patient groups.

For the 2021 survey, 180 patient groups claimed familiarity with Horizon, an increase of 46 from 2020. Additionally, 87 groups said they had worked with the company, an increase of 51 from 2020.

"At Horizon, being an advocate is personal because many employees are patients or caregivers," said Matt Flesch, vice president, patient advocacy and communications. "In 2021 we were energized by meeting and supporting many new patient advocacy groups as Horizon expanded internationally and began working on several new disease states to support our growing pipeline. We are grateful for the feedback we've received as part of the PatientView survey and strive to continue to actively engage new patient groups and support their efforts."

Report Highlights

The survey results were reported in two sets of rankings: one based on responses from groups that have worked directly with the company, the other from groups that are familiar with Horizon, but have not worked with the company.

For both rankings, in each of the 13 indicators, Horizon ranked in the top tier of global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Among patient groups that reported partnering with Horizon, the company ranked fifth overall; these groups ranked the company in the top five when asked about attributes such as patient centricity, patient-group relations and high integrity.

Among patient groups who had not worked with the company, Horizon ranked seventh overall in familiarity.

Horizon's Commitment to Patients and their Advocates

Horizon actively partners with patient advocacy organizations to raise awareness for many underrepresented diseases and to advocate on behalf of patients and their communities. 2021 highlights included:

Partnered with EveryLife Foundation to provide enrichment for patients through the # RAREis Scholarship, a $1 million commitment through 2025 to support the pursuit of life enrichment activities for adults (17+) living with rare diseases for a variety of educational pursuits, including educational courses and obtaining two-and four-year degrees. To date, nearly 100 adults living with rare diseases have received $5,000 educational scholarships. Applications for Fall 2023 will open in Spring 2023.

through the # Scholarship, a $1 million commitment through 2025 to support the pursuit of life enrichment activities for adults (17+) living with rare diseases for a variety of educational pursuits, including educational courses and obtaining two-and four-year degrees. To date, nearly 100 adults living with rare diseases have received $5,000 educational scholarships. Applications for Fall 2023 will open in Spring 2023. Amplified voices and supported sharing uncensored truths about rare disease through the RAREis program. Since inception in 2017 more than 300 photos, blogs and stories submitted by the rare disease community, covering more than 70 different rare diseases have been featured on the platform. Horizon also has featured more than 30 RAREis Voices videos from leading advocates, patients and researchers sharing common experiences many living with rare diseases face.

through the program. Since inception in 2017 more than 300 photos, blogs and stories submitted by the rare disease community, covering more than 70 different rare diseases have been featured on the platform. Horizon also has featured more than 30 Voices videos from leading advocates, patients and researchers sharing common experiences many living with rare diseases face. Partnered with the Jeffrey Modell Diagnostic and Research Center to support the expansion of two of their centers. The multi-pronged initiative aims to remove diagnostic barriers and increase awareness programs for people impacted by Primary Immunodeficiency.

to support the expansion of two of their centers. The multi-pronged initiative aims to remove diagnostic barriers and increase awareness programs for people impacted by Primary Immunodeficiency. Collaborated with more than 100 patient groups to expand outreach, increase engagement and develop educational opportunities for patients and their caregivers in live and virtual settings to elevate their stories, experiences and voices.

About Horizon

Horizon is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: We apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

