Forsta, a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Voice of the Customer, will gain scale and investment to further accelerate product innovation

Press Ganey, renowned leader in patient, member, employee and consumer experience across the healthcare ecosystem, announced it has completed its acquisition of Forsta, a leading global provider of market research, customer experience (CX) and employee experience (EX) technology. The closing is effective as of April 26, 2022.

As industry-recognized leaders, with Press Ganey recently selected Best in KLAS for Patient Experience Improvement and Forsta named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Voice of the Customer, the combined companies will power the future of research and experience technology.

"Together, Press Ganey and Forsta offer our clients the data connectivity, accelerated analytics, DEI expertise and deeply segmented insights that companies need to deliver frictionless experiences and truly drive transformation," said Patrick T. Ryan, chairman and chief executive officer, Press Ganey. "With Forsta, we expand into new geographies and industries, with highly complementary market research, CX and EX technology that will coordinate seamlessly with our existing healthcare solutions."

"Press Ganey is expediting Forsta's mission to reinvent the global insights industry. With this investment, we will be able to greatly accelerate innovation so our customers can deliver better insights, faster and at scale," said Kyle Ferguson, chief executive officer, Forsta. "There is tremendous opportunity from the convergence of our resources, and we have no plans to slow down."

Acquisition Highlights

Fast-tracked Product Innovation. Press Ganey's investment will advance Forsta's product innovation at an accelerated pace, especially in the high-demand areas of artificial intelligence (AI), data visualization and qualitative research.

Marketplace Expansion. Forsta's global presence and extensive network will propel Press Ganey's international healthcare growth ambitions while also expanding the company into new verticals, such as retail, financial services and consumer goods.

Unparalleled Insights. Both companies are proven changemakers and bring proprietary research and thought leadership to deliver key insights that tackle essential issues, like barriers to human-centered data, employee burnout and advancing health equity.

Healthcare Sector Disruption. Backed by blue-chip consulting, unparalleled experience measurement expertise and proprietary analytics to help drive improvement, Press Ganey will offer breakthrough advancements to the evolving healthcare marketplace. A new suite of purpose-built for healthcare, self-service solutions are immediately available, like digital communities, virtual focus groups, crowdsourcing and more.

Exceptional Human Capital. Two empowered, elite workforces will come together around aligned missions and pursuits to seamlessly turn data into meaningful insights that drive impact.

The joint company will continue to be led by Ryan as chairman and CEO, and Ferguson will remain at the helm of Forsta as CEO. Combined, the organization's 3,000+ employees now serve thousands of customers, including Fortune 500 companies and top healthcare systems, throughout the North America, EMEA (Europe-Middle East-Africa) and APAC (Asia-Pacific) regions.

About Press Ganey

Press Ganey invented the healthcare performance improvement movement over 35 years ago. Today it offers an integrated suite of solutions that address safety, clinical excellence, patient experience and workforce engagement. The company works with more than 41,000 healthcare facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality and experience of care.

About Forsta

Forsta powers an Experience and Research Technology Platform that gathers and analyzes data, and translates the findings into shareable actions to inform decision-making and drive growth. Forsta's technology, combined with its team of expert consultants, help organizations better understand the full Human Experiences (HX) of their audiences.

