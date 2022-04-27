For FY22 as a whole, Record's assets under management equivalent (AUME) increased by 3.7% and were only slightly lower in Q422 on market movements. The group is seeing the benefits of diversification and new products, both in terms of AUME and average fee rates. Increased investment in staff and technology have tempered short-term expected earnings growth, but operational gearing benefits should become more evident once new products gain further traction.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...