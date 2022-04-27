The device is described as a heat engine with no moving parts that is able to produce power from a heat source of between 1,900 to 2,400 C. This concept is known as thermal energy grid storage (TEGS) and consists of a low-cost, grid-scale energy storage technology that uses thermophotovoltaic cells to convert heat to electricity above 2,000?C.A group of researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the US Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) has fabricated a thermophotovoltaic (TPV) cell that is able to harvest high-energy photons from a white-hot ...

