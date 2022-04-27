DJ Dividend Declaration

27 April 2022

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc

Dividend Declaration

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce an interim dividend payment for the period from 1 January to 31 March 2022.

As referred to in Part 7 'Taxation' of the Company's Prospectus dated 26 September 2018, the Directors have chosen to apply the 'streaming' regime' to part of the dividend payment and the Company has designated the payment as follows:

Interest Distribution per Ordinary Share: 0.77p

Dividend Distribution per Ordinary Share: 0.05p

Total Dividend per Ordinary Share: 0.82p

The dividend will be paid on 27 May 2022 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 6 May 2022. The ex-dividend date will be 5 May 2022.

Enquiries:

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc

Helen J Coyne, Link Company Matters Limited, Company Secretary +44 7709 516 048

