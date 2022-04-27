DJ RM plc: Holdings (in) Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BJT0FF39

Issuer Name

RM PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

BlackRock, Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington

Country of registered office (if applicable)

USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

26-Apr-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

27-Apr-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 10.430000 0.000000 10.430000 8749167 or reached Position of previous 9.450000 0.000000 9.450000 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BJT0FF39 8749027 10.430000 Sub Total 8.A 8749027 10.430000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Securities Lending 140 0.000000 Sub Total 8.B1 140 0.000000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Holdco 2, Inc. 1) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Financial 1) Management, Inc. BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain International 1) Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, BR Jersey Inc. (Chain International 1) Holdings L.P. BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Holdco 3, LLC 1) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Cayman 1 LP 1) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Cayman West Bay 1) Finco Limited BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Cayman West Bay 1) IV Limited BlackRock, BlackRock Group Inc. (Chain Limited 1) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Finance Europe 1) Limited BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Investment 10.230000 0.000000 10.230000% 1) Management (UK) Limited BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Holdco 2, Inc. 2) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Financial 2) Management, Inc. BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain International 2) Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, BR Jersey Inc. (Chain International 2) Holdings L.P. BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Holdco 3, LLC 2) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Cayman 1 LP 2) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Cayman West Bay 2) Finco Limited BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Cayman West Bay 2) IV Limited BlackRock, BlackRock Group Inc. (Chain Limited 2) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Finance Europe 2) Limited BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Advisors (UK) 2) Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team Jana Blumenstein 020 7743 3650

12. Date of Completion

27th April 2022

13. Place Of Completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.

