Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2022) - Sanatana Resources Inc. (TSXV: STA) ("Sanatana") has retained Jeff Kyba as BC Exploration Manager, with an initial focus on the Company's Oweegee Dome property in BC's Golden Triangle.

Mr. Kyba earned a degree in Earth and Ocean Science from the University of Victoria in 2007. Various field appointments with junior and mid-tier companies and the BC Geological Survey led him throughout British Columbia and Australia. His experience spans grassroots exploration to deposit delineation for precious and base metals as well as five years of regional oversight of all exploration and mining projects in northwestern BC for the provincial government.

During his over five-year tenure as Regional Geologist, Mr. Kyba completed extensive site visits and field work investigating the variety of mineral deposit types and controls on mineralization throughout the region. This work resulted in several government publications and a map identifying favorable areas to explore for minerals, commonly known as the "Kyba Red Line"; a stratigraphic unconformity located within 2 km of nearly all major deposits in the Stikine Terrane. His map helped companies to identify underexplored areas and guide grassroots target generation and remains in use today.

Peter Miles, the Company's CEO, commented, "We are excited to have Jeff join our team at Sanatana. His knowledge of BC geology, particularly within the Golden Triangle, and his recognition of the Kyba Red Line are well known and respected within the exploration industry. We look forward to our upcoming exploration and drill program at Oweegee."

Jeff commented, "As BC Exploration Manager, I'm looking forward and feel privileged to be integrated into all aspects of the upcoming Oweegee program which is very promising. Sanatana's team is in position to get to work and build our understanding beyond the porphyry exposure we recognized in 2021 and test below surface. Oweegee has always been an excellent geologic address and now that we have defined the copper-gold bearing phase, the next step is to drill test it. This will be an exciting summer!"

About the Company

Sanatana Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on high-impact properties in Canada. With an award-winning technical team and experienced management and board of directors, Sanatana is based in Vancouver and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: STA).

For additional information on the Company, please contact Mr. Peter Miles, Chief Executive Officer at (604) 408-6680 or email investor@sanatanaresources.com .

To be added to the email distribution list, please email ir@sanatanaresources.com with "Sanatana" in the subject line.

