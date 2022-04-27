Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2022) - The BBPA Harry Jerome Awards presented by the Black Business and Professional Association (BBPA) on April 30, 2022, will be headlined by Harold Eban Brown, world-renowned guitarist and composer and former lead singer of the Grammy-nominated group the Stylistics. In his first concert since the COVID-19 pandemic, Brown will help celebrate excellence in the Black community at Canada's preeminent awards event honoring Black thought leaders and innovators.

"Having Eban Brown headline the Harry Jerome Awards aligns beautifully with the caliber of talent that will be in our midst at the awards," says Nadine Spencer, CEO of the BBPA. "These awards are intended to acknowledge Black excellence, and the event will be featuring one of the greatest singers to ever grace a stage. The fact that this is his first public concert since the COVID-19 pandemic only serves to reinforce the fact that we are ready as a community to move forward out of this challenging chapter and begin the process of rebuilding our community."

The Harry Jerome Awards serve as a tribute to Harry Jerome - one of Canada's greatest track-and-field stars, and a celebrated educator and social advocate - while also acknowledging excellence and achievement in the current generation of Black business people and thought leaders. The 2022 gala marks the 40th anniversary of this important event and features winners in 12 categories, including Young Entrepreneur, Professional Excellence, Leadership, Arts, Business, Lifetime Achievement, President's Award, Diversity, Athletics, Decade Leader, Technology, and the inaugural International Leader award which will honor the Honorable Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados.

The 40th Annual BBPA Harry Jerome Awards will be held on April 30, 2022, and serves as a fundraising event for the BBPA. Online tickets are available for $250. To learn more about the gala, visit harryjeromeawards.com.

Founded in 1983, the BBPA is a charitable organization whose mission is to advance Canada's Black community by facilitating the delivery of programs that support business and professional excellence, higher education, and economic development. Along with the Annual Harry Jerome Awards, the association presents the BBPA National Scholarships, the National Black Business Convention (NBBPC), and workshops and programs at the BBPA Centre of Excellence.

