Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2022) - Mayo Lake Minerals Inc. ('Mayo Lake' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that the common shares of the Company will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange effective at the open of business on Thursday, May 5, 2022 under the symbol "MLKM".

About Mayo Lake Minerals Inc.: Mayo Lake Minerals Inc. is focussed on the development of five precious metal projects, covering 232 square kilometres in the Tombstone Plutonic Belt of the Tintina Gold Province in the Yukon. It's flagship Carlin-Roop silver project lies within the Keno Hill Silver district, adjacent to Metallic Minerals' East Keno silver project and Strategic Metals' Mount Hinton project.

The Company's 2022 exploration plan, which will be released in more detail shortly, will focus on exploration and drilling at its Carlin-Roop silver discovery to further determine the nature and extent of the silver mineralization adjacent to and beyond the initial discovery area. Exploration on its other four gold properties will consist of soil sampling and prospecting to refine and define targets for drilling in 2022-2023 and beyond.

This press release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Vern Rampton, P. Eng. in his capacity as a "qualified person" under the guidelines of N. I. 43-101.

For additional information contact:

Darrell Munro, BB.A, LL.B Corporate Administration; (613) 836-2594; dmunro@mayolakeminerals.com

Vern Rampton, President & CEO; 613-836-2594; vrampton@mayolakeminerals.com

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected. There can be no guarantee that Mayo Lake will be able to obtain a public listing as scheduled in this document. Mayo Lake undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Please refer to the disclaimer and cautionary note on Mayo Lake's website for a more complete caution regarding the content of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/121906