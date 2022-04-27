Annual Shareholders' General meeting of June 21, 2022

Regulatory News:

Exclusive Networks (Euronext Paris: EXN) announces the filing of its 2021 Universal Registration Document (document d'enregistrement universel) including the Annual Financial Report with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers AMF) under the number R.22-012.

The 2021 Universal Registration Document includes:

the Annual Financial Report, comprising the consolidated financial statements, the Company financial statements, the Management Board report and the related Statutory Auditors' reports,

the Board of Directors Report on corporate Governance,

the extra-financial statement of performance,

the information relating to the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors,

the required information in relation to the share repurchase program.

2021 Universal Registration Document is available for free to the public in accordance with French law and may be viewed or downloaded on the Company website: www.exclusive-networks-ir.com.

The Universal Registration Document is also available (in English only) on the AMF's website.

ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING OF EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS

The shareholders' meeting will take place on 21 June 2022 at 3:00 pm at the Company' headquarters. Information regarding practical modalities to attend the meeting, the agenda and the draft resolutions shall be disclosed as soon as possible. The shareholders are invited to regularly check the page relating to the Annual General meeting of the Company's website: www.exclusive-networks-ir.com.

