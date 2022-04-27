

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE):



Earnings: $23.16 million in Q1 vs. -$1.20 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.45 in Q1 vs. -$0.03 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $23.98 million or $0.47 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.51 per share Revenue: $793.71 million in Q1 vs. $627.42 million in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CHEESECAKE FACTORY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de