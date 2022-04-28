Admission to trading of Robus Group AS additional shares on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-04-28 07:34 CEST -- According to The Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decision made on March 31st, 2022, Robus Group AS additionally issued 225,000 shares will be admitted to trading on MTF First North operated by Nasdaq Tallinn AS after the conditions in clause 1.2. are met. The conditions in clause 1.2. are met as of today, April 28th, 2022. Proceeding from the above, the additional shares of Robus Group AS will be admitted to trading as of today, April 28th, 2022. Thus, altogether 1,725,000 shares of Robus Group AS (ISIN: EE3100096140) will be traded under the trading code ROBUS as of April 28th, 2022. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.