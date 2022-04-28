Chile is launching a new initiative to reuse PV modules via a public-private partnership involving Enel Green Power.From pv magazine LatAm Chile plans to develop protocols and technical and economic standards for the creation of a domestic industry for second-life PV modules. The initiative is being led by Chile's state-run Production Development Corp. (Corfo). It involves solar panel manufacturer Enel Green Power, a unit of Italian utility Enel, and the University of Antofagasta. The consortium will conduct studies to classify end uses, laboratory tests, and pilot tests to allow the development ...

