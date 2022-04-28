Frederik Roeland to explore ESG and climate change approaches for banks' environmental reporting

Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk Regulatory Reporting (FRR) and ifb group will co-host a webinar entitled "Holistic Climate Risk Management: Connecting the Dots" to explore some of the challenges and strategic approaches that Environmental, Social Governance (ESG) reporting, climate risk management, and the greening of financial markets present for financial institutions and their stakeholders. The one-hour event will feature Wolters Kluwer FRR Director of Technology Frederik Roeland andSven Ludwig,Senior Advisor ESG Lead at ifb group. It will take place at 3 pm BST/4 pm CEST on Wednesday, May 4.

Current regulatory feedback indicates that banks are not meeting expectations and are behind with regards to their climate strategy, disclosures and the implementation of an ESG risk framework. For many banks, how to approach and execute an adequate climate strategy is an open question that is rising to the top of their agendas and will be a driving force for banks' businesses in the coming decades. Stakeholder expectations are increasingly driving this question, far more to date than the regulatory developments and expectations alone.

Roeland and Sven Ludwig will examine a number of related challenges and strategic approaches, covering lessons learned from initial practices adopted, and ESG/climate risk appetite and risk management scenarios, to expounding on practical balance sheet management approaches in an ESG world.

Wolters Kluwer FRR, which is part of the company's Governance, Risk Compliance (GRC) division, is a global market leader in the provision of integrated regulatory compliance and reporting solutions. These solutions support regulated financial institutions in meeting their obligations to external regulators and their own boards of directors.

Wolters Kluwer's GRC division provides an array of expert solutions to help financial institutions manage regulatory and risk obligations. Wolters Kluwer FRR's OneSumX for Regulatory Reporting combines bank data into a single source of data to ensure consistency, reconciliation and accuracy and includes Wolters Kluwer's Regulatory Update Service. Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions' OneSumX for Regulatory Change Management solution, meanwhile, tracks regulatory changes and organizes them to create structured, value-added content through a single data feed that is paired with an easy-to-use software solution. The division's legal solutions businesses are Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation and Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance

Governance, Risk Compliance is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

About ifb group

For more than 30 years, we have been working for our clients as an international management consulting firm. Our consultants rank among the best experts in Finance-, Risk- and Compliance Management for content related topics and IT solutions. Our key industry focus is Financial Services. We provide our clients with a holistic and integrated service portfolio that covers strategic development, the execution in processes and organization as well as IT implementation. Our Application Managed Services expertise completes our offering. To learn more, visit http://www.ifb-group.com.

