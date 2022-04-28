Both companies have announced a joint venture to launch pilot ignite, a new agency focused on Direct-to-Consumer and e-commerce clients

Making Science arrives in Germany, the 5th largest advertising market globally

With this operation, the technology firm continues with its international expansion process

Making Science, a technology and digital marketing consultancy specialising in e-commerce and digital acceleration, today announced its entry into the German market alongside the German company, pilot. pilot is an independent agency that works with well-known, international, consumer goods brands, for example, Procter Gamble, Stage Entertainment, Dr Oetker, Volkswagen Financial Services and Pepsico.

With this partnership, global consultancy Making Science continues its international expansion process within the framework of its growth plan. Entering the German market is a great milestone for Making Science since it is one of the five top advertising markets worldwide. This activity adds to the corporate expansion operations that the firm has already carried out in 2022, such as the acquisition of the Swedish agency, Tre Kronor Media.

Making Science will hold a 24.9% equity stake in the joint venture, which will serve direct-to-consumer and e-commerce brands in the German market.

pilot ignite, a new German agency with a technological footprint

Making Science's entry into Germany through pilot brings with it a joint venture between both companies to promote pilot ignite, a new agency that will focus on the German market, especially Direct-to-Consumer and e-commerce clients.

Today, the need for technological development and brand visibility has increased. pilot ignite will offer an integrated portfolio, combining access to the full range of traditional agency services offered by the pilot group with the specialised and innovative technology and digital marketing offering of Making Science.

In this joint project, Making Science will contribute its extensive experience in the field of data management and analysis, as well as its variety of in-house software solutions. pilot ignite will gain access to the services of the Making Science software development team, which has more than 400 team members.

pilot ignite's headquarters will be located in Hamburg and will be led by pilot Hamburg's CEO, Benjamin Bunte.

José Antonio Martínez Aguilar, Chairman and CEO of Making Science, commented, "the German market is among the TOP 5 global advertising markets and our partnership with the team at pilot will offer new opportunities to strengthen and accelerate the digital positioning of brands. We are very happy to gain a foothold in Germany and to have founded pilot ignite and Making Science Germany. We are also pleased to have pilot a strong and recognised partner at our side for the start of our activity in Germany."

Likewise, Benjamin Bunte, CEO of pilot ignite, commented: "Digitization has grown a lot as a result of the pandemic, especially e-commerce. Many advertisers have developed excellently, but are now reaching their growth limits and are finding it more difficult to find new customer groups with the communication strategies they have been using. That's exactly where we want to position pilot ignite. We are delighted to be working with Making Science, they are the ideal partner for this project. The experience that we have between the two companies will allow us to offer our clients an agile and comprehensive service, while both of us will benefit from the mutual transfer of know-how and skills."

About Making Science

Making Science is an international digital acceleration company with more than 1,000 employees and a presence in 12 markets: Spain, Portugal, Mexico, Colombia, France, Italy, the UK, Ireland, Sweden, Denmark, Georgia, and the US. Making Science focuses on digital advertising, data analytics, e-commerce, and cloud, all of which are continually expanding.

Making Science was ranked 15th in the FT1000: Europe's Fastest-Growing Companies 2022, in the "Technology" category, and recognised as the fastest-growing Spanish company in the technology sector. Making Science also joined the Pledge1% initiative, supporting non-profit community organisations that are committed to making a major impact on the future.

In 2021, Making Science joined Local Planet, the world's largest network of independent media agencies, as a consulting partner specializing in digital, technology, and performance marketing for the international group, with the acquisition of a 7% stake in the global holding company.

About pilot

pilot is one of the largest independent agency groups in Germany. pilot began as a traditional and digital media agency and is now a full-service provider focused on effective brand communication. Headquartered in Hamburg, it has offices in Munich, Berlin, Stuttgart, Nuremberg, and Mainz, where more than 500 experts from different areas work in a coordinated manner. pilot creates innovative communication solutions with which brands can successfully reach their stakeholders, achieving measurable impact in today's marketing and media scenarios. pilot is a founding member of the global network of Local Planet agencies. pilot's clients include well-known national and international companies from a wide variety of industries, such as Dr. Oetker, Hochland, Techniker Krankenkasse, Smyths Toys Superstores, Jack Wolfskin, Stage Entertainment, and Amorelie.

