Donnerstag, 28.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
„Strong Buy“! 20x Kaufen! Jetzt vor erneut massivem Ausbruch?
Xetra-Orderbuch

WKN: A14VPK ISIN: US87918A1051 Ticker-Symbol: 4LL 
Tradegate
28.04.22
10:55 Uhr
33,710 Euro
-19,220
-36,31 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
TELADOC HEALTH INC Chart 1 Jahr
TELADOC HEALTH INC 5-Tage-Chart
32,94033,67511:01
33,20033,71010:56
Firmen im Artikel
REPLIGEN
REPLIGEN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
REPLIGEN CORPORATION153,80+3,08 %
STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS INC1,310+3,97 %
TELADOC HEALTH INC33,710-36,31 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.