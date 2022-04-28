Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 28.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
„Strong Buy“! 20x Kaufen! Jetzt vor erneut massivem Ausbruch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ADPV ISIN: US40425X4079 Ticker-Symbol: H0H1 
Frankfurt
03.03.22
09:18 Uhr
2,460 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
28.04.2022 | 12:19
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HMS Group: Results of BoD meeting

DJ HMS Group: Results of BoD meeting

HMS Group (HMSG) HMS Group: Results of BoD meeting 28-Apr-2022 / 12:46 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group")

Moscow, Russia

April 28, 2022

HMS Group announces results of its Board of Directors meeting

HMS Group (LSE, MOEX: HMSG) announces the results of the Company's Board of Directors meeting held through a videoconference call on April 28, 2022. All Company's Directors were present at the Meeting.

The following significant matters were considered, discussed and approved at the Meeting:

-- Approval of the Annual Report of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2021 and theaudited consolidated IFRS Financial Statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2021;

-- Election of Mr. Vladimir Yamburenko as an Executive director of HMS Group to serve until the next GeneralMeeting where he will be eligible for re-election, with regard to the necessity to expand the Board from 6 to 7members;

-- Approval of 2021 LTIP Program results subject to the recommendations of the Remuneration committee datedon April 28, 2022;

-- Subject to approval by the Company's shareholders at the AGM, to extend the buyback program (the"Buyback") in respect of the Company's Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs"), each representing five ordinary sharesof the Company, for execution during the period of one year commencing on the date of the Company's shareholders'approval (if obtained) at the AGM.

Contacts: Inna Kelekhsaeva, Deputy Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru Alexander Rybin, Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru

About HMS Group HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as the provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS has a listing on the London Stock Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (LSE, MOEX: HMSG).

Press Release Information Accuracy Disclaimer Information published in press releases was accurate at the time of publication but may be superseded by subsequent releases or other information.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US40425X4079 
Category Code: ROM 
TIDM:     HMSG 
LEI Code:   254900DDFETNLASV8M53 
Sequence No.: 158364 
EQS News ID:  1338503 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1338503&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 28, 2022 05:46 ET (09:46 GMT)

HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.