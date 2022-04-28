DJ HMS Group: Results of BoD meeting

HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group")

Moscow, Russia

April 28, 2022

HMS Group announces results of its Board of Directors meeting

HMS Group (LSE, MOEX: HMSG) announces the results of the Company's Board of Directors meeting held through a videoconference call on April 28, 2022. All Company's Directors were present at the Meeting.

The following significant matters were considered, discussed and approved at the Meeting:

-- Approval of the Annual Report of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2021 and theaudited consolidated IFRS Financial Statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2021;

-- Election of Mr. Vladimir Yamburenko as an Executive director of HMS Group to serve until the next GeneralMeeting where he will be eligible for re-election, with regard to the necessity to expand the Board from 6 to 7members;

-- Approval of 2021 LTIP Program results subject to the recommendations of the Remuneration committee datedon April 28, 2022;

-- Subject to approval by the Company's shareholders at the AGM, to extend the buyback program (the"Buyback") in respect of the Company's Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs"), each representing five ordinary sharesof the Company, for execution during the period of one year commencing on the date of the Company's shareholders'approval (if obtained) at the AGM.

Contacts: Inna Kelekhsaeva, Deputy Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru Alexander Rybin, Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru

About HMS Group HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as the provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS has a listing on the London Stock Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (LSE, MOEX: HMSG).

