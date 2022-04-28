Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS), a leading provider of additive manufacturing and medical software and of sophisticated 3D printing services, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.
Highlights First Quarter 2022
- Total revenue increased 16.3% to 52,961 kEUR compared to 45,554 kEUR for the first quarter of 2021.
- Total deferred revenues from annual software sales and maintenance fees increased by 2,937 kEUR this quarter to 38,082 kEUR.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased to 5,443 kEUR for the first quarter of 2022 from 5,341 kEUR for the 2021 period.
- Net profit for the first quarter of 2022 was 127 kEUR, or 0.0 EUR per diluted share, compared to (3,642) kEUR, or (0.07) EUR per diluted share, for the 2021 period.
Executive Chairman Peter Leys commented, "While the global economy was negatively impacted by a combination of geopolitical instability and the COVID-19 pandemic, Materialise continued to perform well. After posting record numbers for 2021, all of our segments grew during the first quarter of 2022, with an aggregate revenue increase of 16% on a consolidated basis, driven by the continued recovery of Materialise Manufacturing. We are particularly pleased that our deferred revenue from annual software sales and maintenance fees increased significantly, underscoring the solid recurring sales performance of our Materialise Software and Materialise Medical segments. Moreover, our Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was 5,443 kEUR, slightly above last year's, and included the continued operational investments in Link3D, a developer of AM manufacturing execution systems that we acquired on January 4, 2022."
First Quarter 2022 Results
Total revenue for the first quarter of 2022 increased 16.3% to 52,961 kEUR from 45,554 kEUR for the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA increased to 5,443 kEUR for the first quarter of 2022 from 5,341 kEUR for the 2021 period. The Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue) for the first quarter of 2022 was 10.3%, compared to 11.7% for the first quarter of 2021.
The results of Link3D have been fully consolidated with the results of our Materialise Software segment as of the beginning of this year. Revenue from Materialise Software increased 2.6% to 10,483 kEUR for the first quarter of 2022 from 10,219 kEUR for the same quarter last year. Segment EBITDA decreased, including the effect of ongoing investments in Link3D, to 1,932 kEUR from 3,429 kEUR while the segment EBITDA margin was 18.4% compared to 33.6% for the prior-year period.
Revenue from our Materialise Medical segment increased 13.0% to 18,347 kEUR for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 16,231 kEUR for the same period in 2021. Segment EBITDA amounted to 3,227 kEUR for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 4,541 kEUR while the segment EBITDA margin was 17.6% compared to 28.0% for the first quarter of 2021.
Revenue from our Materialise Manufacturing segment increased 26.2% to 24,131 kEUR for the first quarter of 2022 from 19,114 kEUR for the first quarter of 2021. Segment EBITDA increased to 2,613 kEUR from (144) kEUR while the segment EBITDA margin grew to 10.8% compared to (0.8)% for the first quarter of 2021.
Gross profit grew to 28,884 kEUR compared to 24,568 kEUR for the same period last year, while gross profit as a percentage of revenue increased to 54.5% compared to 53.9% for the first quarter of 2021.
Research and development ("R&D"), sales and marketing ("S&M") and general and administrative ("G&A") expenses increased, in the aggregate, 17.2% to 29,773 kEUR for the first quarter of 2022 from 25,398 kEUR for the first quarter of 2021.
Net other operating income was 938 kEUR compared to 1,120 kEUR for the first quarter of 2021.
Operating result amounted to 49 kEUR compared to 290 kEUR for the first quarter of 2021.
Net financial result was 376 kEUR compared to (4,112) kEUR for the first quarter of 2021.
The first quarter of 2022 contained income tax expenses of (298) kEUR, compared to 181 kEUR income tax income in the first quarter of 2021.
As a result of the above, net profit for the first quarter of 2022 was 127 kEUR, compared to (3,642) kEUR for the same period in 2021. Total comprehensive income for the first quarter of 2022, which includes exchange differences on translation of foreign operations, was 1,543 kEUR compared to (3,150) kEUR for the 2021 period.
At March 31, 2022, we had cash and cash equivalents of 169,610 kEUR compared to 196,028 kEUR at December 31, 2021. Gross debt amounted to 93,583 kEUR, compared to 99,107 kEUR at December 31, 2021. As a result, our net cash position (gross debt less cash and cash equivalents) was 76,027 kEUR, a decrease of 20,894 kEUR, and included the effect of our call option exercise to acquire 100% of the shares of Link3D.
Cash flow from operating activities for the first quarter of 2022 increased to 11,111 kEUR from 4,231 kEUR for the same period in 2021. Total capital expenditures for the first quarter of 2022 amounted to 3,499 kEUR.
Net shareholders' equity at March 31, 2022 was 234,121 kEUR compared to 232,577 kEUR at December 31, 2021.
Non-IFRS Measures
Materialise uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental financial measures of its financial performance. EBITDA is calculated as net profit plus income taxes, financial expenses (less financial income), shares of profit or loss in a joint venture and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is determined by adding share-based compensation expenses, acquisition-related expenses of business combinations, impairments and revaluation of fair value due to business combinations to EBITDA. Management believes these non-IFRS measures to be important measures as they exclude the effects of items which primarily reflect the impact of long-term investment and financing decisions, rather than the performance of the company's day-to-day operations. As compared to net profit, these measures are limited in that they do not reflect the periodic costs of certain capitalized tangible and intangible assets used in generating revenues in the company's business, or the charges associated with impairments. Management evaluates such items through other financial measures such as capital expenditures and cash flow provided by operating activities. The company believes that these measurements are useful to measure a company's ability to grow or as a valuation measurement. The company's calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net profit or any other performance measure derived in accordance with IFRS. The company's presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed to imply that its future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.
Exchange Rate
This document contains translations of certain euro amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from euros to U.S. dollars in this document were made at a rate of EUR 1.00 to USD 1.1101, the reference rate of the European Central Bank on March 31, 2022.
Consolidated income statements (Unaudited)
|for the three months ended
March 31,
|In '000
2022
2022
2021*
|U.S.$
|Revenue
58,792
52,961
45,554
|Cost of Sales
(26,729
(24,078
(20,986
|Gross Profit
32,064
28,884
24,568
|Gross profit as of revenue
54.5
54.5
53.9
|Research and development expenses
(8,675
(7,814
(6,536
|Sales and marketing expenses
(15,003
(13,515
(11,310
|General and administrative expenses
(9,373
(8,444
(7,552
|Net other operating income (expenses)
1,041
938
1,120
|Operating (loss) profit
54
49
290
|Financial expenses
(1,431
(1,289
(4,701
|Financial income
1,849
1,665
589
|Share in loss of joint venture
|(Loss) profit before taxes
472
425
(3,822
|Income Taxes (*)
(331
(298
181
|Net (loss) profit for the period (*)
141
127
(3,642
|Net (loss) profit attributable to:
|The owners of the parent
148
134
(3,642
|Non-controlling interest
(7
(7
|Earning per share attributable to owners of the parent
|Basic
0.00
0.00
(0.07
|Diluted
0.00
0.00
(0.07
|Weighted average basic shares outstanding
59,064
59,064
54,169
|Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
59,102
59,102
54,169
The year 2021 has been restated to reflect the final accounting of the business combination with RS Print.
Impact on Net profit for the period and on Income taxes is 26 k€.
Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (Unaudited)
|for the three months ended
March 31,
|In 000€
2022
2022
2021(*)
|U.S.$
|Net profit (loss) for the period (*)
141
127
(3,642
|Other comprehensive income
|Recycling
|Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations
1,572
1,416
492
|Non-recycling
|Fair value adjustments through OCI Equity instruments
|Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes
1,572
1,416
492
|Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year, net of taxes
1,713
1,543
(3,150
|Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
|The owners of the parent
1,720
1,549
(3,150
|Non-controlling interests
(7
(7
The year 2021 has been restated to reflect the final accounting of the business combination with RS Print.
Impact on Net profit for the period is 26k€.
Consolidated statement of financial position (Unaudited)
|As of
March 31,
|As of
December 31,
|In 000€
2022
2021
|Assets
|Non-current assets
|Goodwill
43,548
18,726
|Intangible assets
38,075
31,668
|Property, plant equipment
84,329
84,451
|Right-of-Use assets
9,270
9,054
|Investments in joint ventures
|Deferred tax assets
393
227
|Investments in convertible loans
3,622
3,560
|Investments in non-listed equity instruments
399
399
|Other non-current assets
5,404
7,520
|Total non-current assets
185,040
155,605
|Current assets
|Inventories
12,720
11,295
|Trade receivables
38,575
41,541
|Other current assets
8,169
8,940
|Cash and cash equivalents
169,610
196,028
|Total current assets
229,074
257,803
|Total assets
414,115
413,408
|As of
March 31,
|As of
December 31,
|In 000€
2022
2021
|Equity and liabilities
|Equity
|Share capital
4,489
4,489
|Share premium
233,872
233,872
|Retained earnings and other reserves
(4,240
(5,784
|Equity attributable to the owners of the parent
234,121
232,577
|Non-controlling interest
(6
1
|Total equity
234,115
232,578
|Non-current liabilities
|Loans borrowings
66,759
72,637
|Lease liabilities
5,670
5,268
|Deferred tax liabilities
4,295
4,371
|Deferred income
5,555
4,952
|Other non-current liabilities
2,681
2,168
|Total non-current liabilities
84,960
89,396
|Current liabilities
|Loans borrowings
17,882
17,849
|Lease liabilities
3,272
3,353
|Trade payables
20,202
20,171
|Tax payables
722
783
|Deferred income
37,226
33,306
|Other current liabilities
15,736
15,972
|Total current liabilities
95,040
91,434
|Total equity and liabilities
414,115
413,408
Consolidated statement of cash flows (Unaudited)
|for the three months ended
March 31,
|In 000€
2022
2021*
|Operating activities
|Net (loss) profit for the period (*)
127
(3,642
|Non-cash and operational adjustments
|Depreciation of property plant equipment
3,840
3,803
|Amortization of intangible assets
1,602
1,277
|Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets
|Share-based payment expense
(48
(415
|Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant equipment
(18
(32
|Movement in provisions
2
|Movement reserve for bad debt and slow moving inventory
130
(2
|Financial income
(1,618
(589
|Financial expense
1,237
4,701
|Impact of foreign currencies
(28
18
|Share in loss (gain) of a joint venture (equity method)
|(Deferred) income taxes (*)
302
(181
|Other non-current liabilities
|Working capital adjustments
5,923
(860
|Decrease (increase) in trade receivables and other receivables
4,506
(931
|Decrease (increase) in inventories and contracts in progress
(1,357
(329
|Increase (decrease) in trade payables and other payables
2,774
400
|Income tax paid Interest received
(341
153
|Net cash flow from operating activities
11,111
4,231
|The year 2021 has been restated to reflect the final accounting of the business combination with RS Print.
|Impact on Net profit for the period and on (Deferred) income taxes is 26 k€.
|for the three months ended
March 31,
|In 000€
2022
2021
|Investing activities
|Purchase of property, plant equipment
(2,376
(1,242
|Purchase of intangible assets
(1,123
(768
|Proceeds from the sale of property, plant equipment intangible assets (net)
93
183
|Acquisition of subsidiary (net of cash)
(27,414
|(Convertible) Loans granted
(1,122
|Other equity investments in non-listed entities
|Net cash flow used in investing activities
(30,820
(2,949
|Financing activities
|Repayment of loans borrowings
(5,969
(3,918
|Repayment of leases
(881
(1,066
|Capital increase
|Interest paid
(515
(536
|Other financial income (expense)
(89
136
|Net cash flow from (used in) financing activities
(7,452
(5,384
|Net increase/(decrease) of cash cash equivalents
(27,161
(4,102
|Cash Cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
196,028
111,538
|Exchange rate differences on cash cash equivalents
743
132
|Cash cash equivalents at end of the period
169,610
107,568
Reconciliation of Net Profit (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)
|for the three months ended
March 31,
|In 000€
2022
2021 (*)
|Net profit (loss) for the period (*)
127
(3,642
|Income taxes (*)
298
(181
|Financial expenses
1,289
4,701
|Financial income
(1,665
(589
|Depreciation and amortization
5,442
5,081
|Share in loss of joint venture
|EBITDA
5,491
5,371
|Share-based compensation expense (1)
(48
(415
|Acquisition-related expenses of business combinations (2)
385
|Adjusted EBITDA
5,443
5,341
(1)
|Share-based compensation expense represents the cost of equity-settled and share-based payments to employees.
(2)
|Acquisition-related expenses of business combinations represents expenses incurred in connection with the acquisition of our option to buy Link3D
|The year 2021 has been restated to reflect the final accounting of the business combination with RS Print.
|Impact on Net profit for the period and Income taxes is 26 k€.
Segment P&L (Unaudited)
|In 000€
|Materialise
Software
|Materialise
Medical
|Materialise
Manufacturing
|Total
segments
|Unallocated (1)
|Consolidated
|For the three months ended March 31, 2022
|Revenues
10,483
18,347
24,131
52,961
0
52,961
|Segment (adj) EBITDA
1,932
3,227
2,613
7,772
(2,329
5,443
|Segment (adj) EBITDA %
18.4
17.6
10.8
14.7
10.3
|For the three months ended March 31, 2021
|Revenues
10,219
16,231
19,114
45,564
(11
45,553
|Segment (adj) EBITDA
3,429
4,541
(144
7,826
(2,486
5,341
|Segment (adj) EBITDA %
33.6
28.0
-0.8
17.2
11.7
|(1) Unallocated segment adjusted EBITDA consists of corporate research and development, corporate headquarter costs and corporate other operating income (expense), and the added share-based compensation expenses, acquisition related expenses of business combinations, impairments and fair value of business combinations that are included in Adjusted EBITDA.
Reconciliation of Net Profit (Loss) to Segment adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)
|for the three months ended
March 31,
|In 000€
2022
2021 (*)
|Net profit (loss) for the period (*)
127
(3,642
|Income taxes (*)
298
(181
|Financial cost
1,289
4,701
|Financial income
(1,665
(589
|Share in loss of joint venture
|Operating (loss) profit
49
289
|Depreciation and amortization
5,442
5,081
|Corporate research and development
816
692
|Corporate headquarter costs
2,106
2,648
|Other operating income (expense)
(640
(855
|Segment adjusted EBITDA
7,772
7,855
The year 2021 has been restated to reflect the final accounting of the business combination with RS Print.
|Impact on Net profit for the period and Income taxes is 26 k€.
