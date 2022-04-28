

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly And Co. (LLY) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $1.90 billion, or $2.10 per share. This compares with $1.36 billion, or $1.49 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Eli Lilly And Co. reported adjusted earnings of $2.37 billion or $2.62 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.7% to $7.81 billion from $6.81 billion last year.



Eli Lilly And Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $1.90 Bln. vs. $1.36 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.10 vs. $1.49 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $7.81 Bln vs. $6.81 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: Adj; $8.15 to $8.30 Full year revenue guidance: $28.8 to $29.3 Bln



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ELI LILLY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de