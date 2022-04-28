- (PLX AI) - Danske Bank will not pay out dividends in connection with the interim report for the first quarter of 2022.
- • Danske says to ensure a prudent capital management with a high degree of flexibility in light of the Estonia matter
- • Danske Bank is now in initial discussions with U.S. and Danish authorities on resolution of the Estonia matter
- • Danske is not yet able to reliably estimate the timing, form of resolution or amount of a potential settlement or fines, which is likely to be material, and will not comment on discussions with authorities
DANSKE BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de