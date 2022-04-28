- (PLX AI) - Manz says dynamic order intake underscores comprehensive expertise in numerous growth markets.
- • Manz says TE Connectivity places follow-up order in the lower double-digit million-euro range for additional lines to increase capacity of existing equipment for cell contacting systems
- • Manz also reports order from Ambient Photonics for high volume production lines for low light energy harvesting solar cells
- • Orders will be recognized in sales and earnings in 2022 and 2023
TE CONNECTIVITY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de