Sonrai to offer its unique combination of identity, platform, data and workload security to enterprises around the globe

Sonrai Security is expanding its presence to better serve enterprise customers in Europe and the Asia Pacific region. As more organizations make the move to the cloud, Sonrai is poised to capitalize on its strong growth trajectory for 2022 by delivering its comprehensive cloud security platform to a broader range of global enterprises.

"Organizations understand the importance of securing the cloud using cloud-native technologies and not old-school approaches and first-generation cloud security posture management (CSPM) tools have left many companies unprotected against escalating cyberthreats," said Brendan Hannigan, co-founder and CEO, Sonrai Security. "We are expanding our footprint internationally to serve growing demand from customers in Europe and Asia."

Sonrai is launching its first European office in London under the direction of long-time cybersecurity industry veteran Danny Adamson, regional EMEA lead for Sonrai. The company also plans to expand into Singapore later this spring. Its expansion plans are being funded by its $50 million Series C funding round that closed last fall. Sonrai will continue to grow its global workforce to serve customers in these regions.

"The future of technology is in the cloud," said Adamson. "Companies have a huge opportunity for a security redo in the cloud to better protect their data from the continuous cyberattacks plaguing businesses today. I'm excited to lead Sonrai's efforts in Europe as more companies recognize the need to rethink how they secure cloud data and with our new expanded platform, Sonrai is delivering the right solution at the right time and place."

Sonrai's technology is delivered through Sonrai Dig, a cloud security solution that unearths, prioritizes and removes risks across every part of a customer's public cloud. Sonrai Dig uniquely enables enterprises to see everything including inventory, activity, identities, data and workloads and to map every possible access path to data in their clouds. By linking workload vulnerabilities into Sonrai's Identity Graph, the most critical risks are rapidly identified, prioritized and remediated.

In related, but separate news today, a newly commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Sonrai Security and Amazon Web Services (AWS) entitled "Identity Controls Are Central to Enterprise Plans for Cloud Security," found that a staggering 96% of enterprises surveyed report that their "organizations faced security incidents in the last 12 months" with 98% of them reporting identity-related security challenges. Findings also showed that 79% of decision-makers surveyed note that the increase in cloud migrations is requiring a new set of security solutions with 74% of firms believing cloud migrations require new identity access management solutions.

The company today also unveiled a brand new corporate website. Visit www.sonraisecurity.com to learn more.

About Sonrai Security

Sonrai Security delivers enterprise cloud security for the public cloud. Powered by our cloud identity graph, Sonrai combines workload, platform, identity, and data security in one platform. Best practices, workflow, advisors, and automation supports amazing cross-team cloud security operations. Our mission is to unearth, prioritize and remove risks across every part of a customer's public cloud. Sonrai Security has offices in New York and New Brunswick, Canada and is backed by ISTARI, Menlo Ventures, Polaris Partners, and TenEleven Ventures. For more information, visit https://sonraisecurity.com/.

