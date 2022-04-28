Sectigo Announces Exceptional Q1 2022 Growth

Company Achieved Continued Momentum With Double-Digit Growth in Enterprise Sales

ROSELAND, N.J., April 28, 2022, a global leader in digital certificates and automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced achievements and highlights for the first quarter of 2022, including double-digit YoY growth in net new enterprise business. In addition, industry recognition, a successful inaugural virtual summit, and a refreshed market vision centered around identity-first security position the organization to accelerate growth in Q2 and beyond.



"We are excited with our first-quarter results and continue to see increased demand for our automated CLM solution for digital identity management," said Bill Holtz, CEO, Sectigo. "We believe an identity-first security solution that is open and interoperable is crucial. Our solutions provide everything a business needs to manage human and machine identities from Sectigo and other Certificate Authorities in a single platform. We are building systems that afford our customers flexibility for their business needs in today's marketplace, and our successes in the first quarter lay the groundwork for a strong first half of the year."

Financial and Leadership Highlights

Enterprise Sales Growth: Sectigo saw double-digit growth in Q1 2022 compared to Q1 2021 in net new enterprise sales, attributed to the demand for automated CLM solutions to help customers secure and manage the rising volumes of digital identities.

Sectigo saw double-digit growth in Q1 2022 compared to Q1 2021 in net new enterprise sales, attributed to the demand for automated CLM solutions to help customers secure and manage the rising volumes of digital identities. Identity-First Security Approach: On the heels of Sectigo's new appointment of identity cryptography and cybersecurity visionary David Mahdi as Chief Strategy Officer and CISO Advisor in December, Sectigo has refreshed its positioning to meet the growing needs of CIOs and CISOs. The company's modern approach to identity-first security centers on establishing digital trust for all digital identities, regardless of the origin. The enhanced positioning puts Sectigo in a category above competitors, increasingly recognized and successful in the marketplace.

On the heels of Sectigo's new appointment of identity cryptography and cybersecurity visionary David Mahdi as Chief Strategy Officer and CISO Advisor in December, Sectigo has refreshed its positioning to meet the growing needs of CIOs and CISOs. The company's modern approach to identity-first security centers on establishing digital trust for all digital identities, regardless of the origin. The enhanced positioning puts Sectigo in a category above competitors, increasingly recognized and successful in the marketplace. Root Causes Podcast Hits 75,000 Listeners: The five-star rated weekly Root Causes podcast hosted by Sectigo's Chief Compliance Officer Tim Callan and Chief Technology Officer of PKI Jason Soroko reached its 75,000 listeners milestone. The podcast discusses Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) industry trends, news, and best practices.



Industry Recognition

CRN Partner Program Guide 2022: Sectigo SecurePlus Partner Program received a 5-star rating in the 2022 CRN Partner Program Guide (https://sectigo.com/resource-library/sectigo-secureplus-partner-program-honored-with-five-star-rating-in-the-2022-crn-partner-program-guide).

Sectigo SecurePlus Partner Program received a 5-star rating in the 2022 CRN Partner Program Guide (https://sectigo.com/resource-library/sectigo-secureplus-partner-program-honored-with-five-star-rating-in-the-2022-crn-partner-program-guide). Cybersecurity Excellence Awards: Sectigo CMO Jonathan Skinner was recognized as a Gold Winner, Cybersecurity Marketer of the Year (https://sectigo.com/resource-library/sectigo-cmo-jonathan-skinner-honored-in-2022-cybersecurity-excellence-awards).

Sectigo CMO Jonathan Skinner was recognized as a Gold Winner, Cybersecurity Marketer of the Year (https://sectigo.com/resource-library/sectigo-cmo-jonathan-skinner-honored-in-2022-cybersecurity-excellence-awards). CRN Channel Chiefs 2022: Sectigo's President of Partners and Channels, Michael Fowler, was recognized as a 2022 CRN Channel Chief (https://sectigo.com/resource-library/sectigos-president-of-partners-and-channels-michael-fowler-recognized-as-2022-crn-channel-chief).

Sectigo's President of Partners and Channels, Michael Fowler, was recognized as a 2022 CRN Channel Chief (https://sectigo.com/resource-library/sectigos-president-of-partners-and-channels-michael-fowler-recognized-as-2022-crn-channel-chief). Top 25 Cybersecurity Companies of 2021: In January, Sectigo was named a Top 25 Cybersecurity Company of 2021 (https://sectigo.com/resource-library/sectigo-named-a-top-25-cybersecurity-company-of-2021-by-the-software-report) by The Software Report.



Website Security and Threat Report

In March, Sectigo released a new threat reportthat found websites are attacked 172 times per day, eight attacks per minute, and there are currently 4.1 million websites infected with malware worldwide. The report found that cyberattacks, especially automated ones, are on the rise, primarily due to skyrocketing bot traffic. The findings highlight the need for a comprehensive security solution. The company's suite of security products designed to protect SMBs from attacks of all kinds can combat these rising threats.

Sectigo Identity-First Security Summit

The company hosted its first annual Sectigo Identity-First Security Summitfrom April 5 to 7. The three-day virtual event featured leading industry analysts, cybersecurity veterans, technology vendors, and company leadership discussing the future of digital trust. Nine hundred IT and business leaders worldwide attended the event to learn how to take their businesses to the future with Sectigo's identity-first security approach. The summit presentations remain available to view, and the virtual platform has received 5,000 visits to date. Registrants will receive access to 13 keynotes and on-demand sessions for 90 days. View the presentations here.

