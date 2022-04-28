Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 28.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
„Strong Buy“! 20x Kaufen! Jetzt vor erneut massivem Ausbruch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B6WB ISIN: LT0000111650 Ticker-Symbol: XIC 
Stuttgart
28.04.22
14:45 Uhr
0,272 Euro
-0,001
-0,37 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.04.2022 | 14:41
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Klaipedos Nafta: Term of office of AB Klaipedos nafta Supervisory Council and Audit Committee has expired

We hereby inform that the term of office of AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company) Supervisory Council has expired. The term of office of the Audit Committee expires together with the term of office of the Supervisory Counci., The term of office of Žana Kraucenkiene a member of the Company's Audit Committee was extended for 2 years, based on decision of the Supervisory Council of the Company adopted on April 21, 2022 to extend:

https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=b39614bed612461aa86c5466c19182354&lang=en

Candidates to the Supervisory Council will be selected according to the regulation No 631 of the Government of Republic of Lithuania dated 17 June, 2015 Regarding the Approval of the Selection Procedure of the Candidates to the Board of State Company or Municipality Company and Candidates to the Management or Supervisory Body Elected by the General Meeting of the Shareholders of State or Municipality Controlled Company. The members of the Audit Committee are elected by the Supervisory Council.

Head of Communication Orinta Barkauskaite,
o.barkauskaite@kn.lt, +370 611 27985


KLAIPEDOS NAFTA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.