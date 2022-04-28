Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.04.2022
„Strong Buy“! 20x Kaufen! Jetzt vor erneut massivem Ausbruch?
WKN: A0Q23R ISIN: US5634201082 Ticker-Symbol: VE8 
Frankfurt
28.04.22
08:05 Uhr
7,150 Euro
-0,050
-0,69 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
28.04.2022 | 14:44
Manitex International, Inc.: Manitex International Will Report First Quarter 2022 Results on May 4, 2022

Conference Call Scheduled for 11:00AM ET

BRIDGEVIEW, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2022 / Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX), a leading international provider of cranes and specialized industrial equipment, today announced that management will report its first quarter 2022 results on May 4, 2022, prior to the opening of the market. Michael Coffey, the company's newly appointed CEO, will subsequently lead a conference call at 11:00 AM ET to discuss the results with the investment community.

Anyone interested in participating in the call should dial 877-407-0792 from within the United States or 201-689-8263 if calling internationally. A replay will be available which can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671 if calling internationally. Please use passcode 13728733 to access the replay.

The call will additionally be broadcast live with accompanying slides and archived for 90 days over the internet, accessible at the investor relations portion of the Company's corporate website, www.manitexinternational.com/eventspresentations.aspx.

About Manitex International, Inc.

Manitex International, Inc. is a leading worldwide provider of highly engineered mobile cranes (truck mounted straight-mast and knuckle boom cranes, industrial cranes, rough terrain cranes, truck mounted aerial work platforms and specialized industrial equipment. Our products, which are manufactured in facilities located in the USA and Europe, are targeted to selected niche markets where their unique designs and engineering excellence fill the needs of our customers and provide a competitive advantage. We have consistently added to our portfolio of branded products and equipment both through internal development and focused acquisitions to diversify and expand our sales and profit base while remaining committed to our niche market strategy. Our brands include Manitex, PM, MAC, PM-Tadano, Oil & Steel, Valla, and Rabern Rentals.

Contact:

Manitex International, Inc.
Joe Doolan
Chief Financial Officer
708-237-2066

CORE IR
Peter Seltzberg
SVP Capital Markets and Corporate Advisory
516-419-9915
peters@coreir.com

SOURCE: Manitex International, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/699217/Manitex-International-Will-Report-First-Quarter-2022-Results-on-May-4-2022

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
