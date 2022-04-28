Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.04.2022
WKN: A3C9E5 ISIN: US00444A1016  
Berlin
10.12.21
09:10 Uhr
0,168 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.04.2022 | 14:53
AccuStem Sciences, Inc. Announces Chairman Purchase of Shares

LONDON and PHOENIX, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AccuStem Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: ACUT), a life sciences company dedicated to improving outcomes for patients with cancer, announced that its Chairman of the Board, Mr. Gabriele Cerrone, has notified the Company that he has recently purchased an additional 9,447 ACUT shares in the open market. This brings his total holding to 3,801,226 shares.

Gabriele Cerrone commented, "These open market share purchases of ACUT stock reflect my absolute confidence in what we are building at AccuStem. As the largest shareholder of AccuStem, my interests continue to be fully aligned with my fellow shareholders. I look forward to continuing to execute our plan to drive value for shareholders."

About AccuStem

AccuStem is a life sciences company dedicated to optimizing outcomes for all patients with cancer across the globe. The company takes a holistic view of its role in oncology- to empower patients and their care team with critical answers and tools and drive innovation in healthcare.

Media Contact:
Jeff Fensterer
Phone: 415-640-6010
Email: jeff@accustem.com

Investor Contact:
Wendy Blosser
Email: investors@accustem.com


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
