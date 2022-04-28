The finalized deal accelerates global growth and innovation for Riskonnect

Riskonnect, the leader in integrated risk management (IRM) solutions, announced the closing of its acquisition of Sword GRC, a UK-based software company that specializes in project and enterprise risk management solutions, from Sword Group. The acquisition advances Riskonnect's IRM vision by seamlessly incorporating project risk capabilities into its platform, enabling customers to bring all aspects of enterprise risk under one roof.

"The acquisition of Sword GRC supports Riskonnect's mission to deliver the tools our customers need to get end-to-end visibility that reduces risk, increases efficiency, and drives organizational performance," said Jim Wetekamp, Riskonnect's CEO. "Adding the innovative project risk software to our IRM platform enables us to bring a truly unparalleled and comprehensive risk management solution to the market."

The acquisition drives both organizations' global growth objectives and enables Riskonnect to enter into new key vertical and geographic markets. Sword GRC specializes in project and enterprise risk management solutions for the aerospace and defense, energy, financial services, and government industries. The combined entity now serves over 1,200 customers and 800 employees worldwide.

The deal closed on April 21, 2022. Bryan Garnier Co acted as financial advisor and Mayer Brown acted as legal counsel to Sword Group, and Kirkland Ellis acted as legal counsel to Riskonnect.

For more information, visit www.riskonnect.com and www.sword-grc.com.

About Riskonnect

Riskonnect is the leading integrated risk management software solution provider. Our technology empowers organizations with the ability to anticipate, manage, and respond in real-time to strategic and operational risks across the extended enterprise. More than 950 customers across six continents use our unique risk-correlation technology to gain previously unattainable insights that deliver better business outcomes. Riskonnect has more than 525 risk management experts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit www.riskonnect.com.

About Sword GRC

Sword GRC provides an award-winning platform for Governance, Risk and Compliance, made up of best-of-breed solutions that address the requirements of all enterprise market sectors. With a long and distinguished heritage, Sword GRC brings together a suite of complementary products in the GRC space available either as a cloud solution or standalone on-premises installations.

Sword GRC has offices in the UK, USA, Singapore and Australia, servicing customers worldwide directly and through a growing network of partners. For more information, please visit www.sword-grc.com.

About Sword Group

Sword has 2,200+ (after disposal) IT/Digital Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organization in the digital age. As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT business project management. Sword optimizes your processes and enhances your data. For more information, please visit www.sword-group.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220428005393/en/

Contacts:

Corporate Ink for Riskonnect

Emma Nadeau

617-969-9192

riskonnect@corporateink.com